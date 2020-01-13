BERNINA AIMS TO GIVE BACK BY LAUNCHING NEW “SEW TO SERVE” SERIES

Series Launches with a Sew-a-thon to Benefit Animals Affected by Australian Bushfires

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Ill., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce the launch of “Sew to Serve”, a new series that will be featured on BERNINA of America’s blog, WeAllSew. The premise of “Sew to Serve” will be to shine a light on those in the sewing community who are using their passion for sewing to give back to those in need.

The “Sew to Serve” series will kick off by highlighting the Animal Rescue Craft Guild, an organization made up of individuals who sew, build and design for animals in need. They are currently focused on creating items for animals that have been affected by the Australian bushfires. To help support this cause, BERNINA of America will host a sew-a-thon to benefit these animals. BERNINA is encouraging their sewing community to sew items like joey pouches, blankets and animal beds that will be sent to Australia. To help increase participation, BERNINA is giving away one BERNINA 325 sewing machine to a lucky participant who creates a sewn donation and shares it through the WeAllSew community section. All donations will need to be uploaded by February 29, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time. The winner will be announced in early March.

“We are thrilled to start the new year off by launching our “Sew to Serve” series and our sew-a-thon to benefit animals in Australia,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “We want our loyal sewing community to understand that giving back does not always have to cause an instantaneous, seismic shift. Making a difference, no matter how small, is a culmination of persistence and an unrelenting passion. We hope “Sew to Serve” will inspire our community to give back in whatever way they can.”

If you are interested in being a part of the “Sew to Serve” series, you are encouraged to share your volunteer sewing efforts through social media by using the hashtag #WeAllSewtoServe and tagging @berninausa. You can also share your story by uploading pictures and information to the WeAllSew Community section. Readers are also encouraged to share any organizations or volunteer opportunities that need help accomplishing their mission.

For more information on BERNINA, WeAllSew and “Sew to Serve”, visit www.bernina.com.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

