Graph Blockchain Appoints New CEO

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graph Blockchain Inc. ("Graph" or "Company") (CSE: GBLC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Govinda Butcher to CEO and Director replacing Mr. Jeff Stevens, Interim CEO and Chairman, effective immediately.



Mr. Govinda Butcher has over 20 years experience in sales, recruitment, personnel development and retention, brand management and business development. He built his first company (We Move People) which operated in Canada, The United States, China and South America, which he subsequently exited successfully, then became President and CEO of a successful recruitment business.

“I am excited to take on the role and pivot the company to focus on the huge opportunity that exists in the psychedelics industry. I am very passionate about the industry and see a tremendous opportunity to implement Graph Blockchain’s solutions into an ecommerce platform. My experience building brands and operating across many countries will position graph to expand into all the legal jurisdictions for psychedelics,” said Govinda Butcher, incoming CEO.

The Board of Directors thank Mr. Stevens for his time and efforts as interim CEO and wish him well in his future endeavors.

The previously announced LOI to acquire Shroom Street expired on December 31, 2019. Under Mr. Butcher’s leadership, the Company will remain focused on the psychedelic industry and continues to negotiate with many of the key individuals from Shroom Street to build out a team to take advantage of this emerging industry.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions. Graph leverages its proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com

For further information, please contact:

Govinda Butcher – CEO

Phone: 416-522-6688

Email: govinda@peoplereps.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.