Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Maranello (Italy), 13 January 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





Trading



Date



(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share



excluding fees











Consideration excluding fees















(€)



03/01/2020 MTA 1,547 148.6289 229,928.90 06/01/2020 MTA 10,279 147.2574 1,513,659.00 07/01/2020 MTA 2,659 148.2994 394,328.15 08/01/2020 MTA 6,657 149.9210 998,023.80 09/01/2020 MTA 8,983 153.2807 1,376,920.40 10/01/2020 MTA 497 154.0382 76,557.00



Total







- 30,622 149.8732 4,589,417.25

Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 10 January 2020, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 38,431,888.99 for No. 255,578 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 2,945,229.74 (Euro 2,650,730.37*) for No. 17,613 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 8,670,798 common shares held in treasury as of 10 January 2020. As of the same date, the Company held 3.37% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

To date, since 1 January 2019, the Company has purchased a total of 2,938,324 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for Euro 390,683,109.25 total invested consideration.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase





