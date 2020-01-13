LogicMonitor Acquires AIOps Company Unomaly to Enhance Observability, Help IT Pinpoint Log Issues Faster and Drive Intelligent Action

Unomaly's powerful artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities provide proactive insights to ITOps and DevOps teams

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading provider of infrastructure intelligence across both on-premises and cloud, today announced that it has acquired Unomaly, an AIOps company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The acquisition accelerates LogicMonitor’s AIOps roadmap and will help ITOps teams quickly gain the intelligent insights needed to determine when and how to embrace automation in order to resolve IT infrastructure issues before they disrupt the business. Additionally, this will help DevOps teams access insights derived from unexpected events and changes in infrastructure or applications, in order to optimize and refine continuous delivery approaches.



“We’re excited to welcome Unomaly to the LogicMonitor family,” said Kevin McGibben, CEO of LogicMonitor. “The value of Unomaly's patented algorithms, combined with LogicMonitor's existing AIOps capabilities, will further help IT teams operating in complex infrastructure environments use AI to automatically analyze and surface anomalies. The result is that users gain the ability to proactively take action before the bottom line is negatively impacted.”

Unomaly was founded in 2012 and pioneered technology that empowers ITOps and DevOps teams to intelligently process logs and identify critical insights needed to stay ahead of issues. Without such technology, it is difficult and incredibly time-consuming to find and resolve these issues within distributed IT infrastructures. Unomaly enhances visibility by giving teams the ability to ingest unlimited log data--without exponential increases in cost--and uncover pertinent log events to assist with root cause analysis.

“LogicMonitor and Unomaly share the same view on the market and the vision of its future, and the synergies between the two companies' innovative R&D are powerful," said Johan Gustafsson, Co-founder and CEO, Unomaly. “We are looking forward to joining the LogicMonitor team to bring LogicMonitor customers new AIOps capabilities that help users analyze data and act according to real-time infrastructure intelligence.”

"As a long-standing LogicMonitor customer, we look forward to gaining additional intelligence and true observability into our entire IT stack through Unomaly’s AI-based log monitoring and analytics capabilities. The additional functionality this acquisition brings to the table will allow us to automatically detect anomalies in our complex, distributed IT infrastructure and remediate them faster," said Todd Ebersviller, Vice President of Cloud and Delivery at Jamf.

For more information about LogicMonitor’s acquisition of Unomaly, visit our blog .

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor® , we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

Contact

LogicMonitor

Anna Lindsey

Tel: (805) 323-3901

Email: anna.lindsey@logicmonitor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.