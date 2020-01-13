ThinPrint’s ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop is Citrix Ready Certified

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN and DENVER, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint, the leading enterprise print management expert and selected Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop launch partner, today announced that its ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop has been verified as CitrixReady®. ThinPrint’s ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop, the industry’s only cloud printing solution designed to support Windows Virtual Desktop, completed a rigorous verification process to ensure compatibility with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops on Azure.



The Citrix Ready program helps customers identify third-party solutions that are recommended to enhance workspace, networking and cloud computing solutions from Citrix. Customers can be confident that ThinPrint’s ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop has successfully passed all Citrix-established tests and can be trusted to work effectively with all Citrix Apps and desktops in a company’s existing print infrastructure so that employees can easily access and use any available printer.

ThinPrint’s ezeep is the only cloud print solution that can easily deliver Printing-as-a-Service for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops on Azure. Unlike other print management options, ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop was specifically designed to work seamlessly with Windows Virtual Desktop to move the entire printing process to the cloud. It automates the entire workflow so that organization no longer have to worry about drivers, operating systems, or end devices. As a result, users - including mobile and remote workers - can simply print, anytime and anywhere needed.

“For more than 20 years ThinPrint and Citrix have partnered to bring the best solutions to its customers and the focus on the modern workplace is no exception,” said Christoph Hammer, CEO of ezeep Inc. “ThinPrint’s ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop clearly demonstrates this ongoing relationship. As a Citrix Ready partner for our latest solution, we can continue to deliver the highest quality experience for our customers.”

Customers can currently test ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop in an extended free trial at https://www.ezeep.com/windows-virtual-desktop-printing/

ezeep for Azure is listed in the Citrix Ready Marketplace: https://citrixready.citrix.com/thinprint/ezeep-for-azure.html

About ezeep Inc.

The future of printing is ezeep. With ezeep, printing is dramatically simplified, enabling any device to print to any printer – whether with the ezeep printer driver from PC or Mac, via app for smartphones and tablets or even by web-based drag & drop for the occasional user.

Consumers print unlimited and – naturally – free-of-charge to their own printers and, depending on the provider, free or at a cost to external printers. This makes printing as easy as making a phone call, eliminating the need for any user support.

Companies can lower the infrastructure demands on their printer setups in branch offices worldwide, thanks to ezeep, drastically simplifying their administration. With this, the total costs for deploying printers is significantly reduced.

Coworking spaces, universities, exhibition grounds, train stations, airports and kiosks can not only make their printers publicly available with just a single click, but also charge for printing with ease. The same applies to private users or cafés which want to share their printers with others. Printers are thereby transformed into sources of income, not costs.

Open interfaces enable integrations with existing solutions, such as for user and resource management, cost control or compliance monitoring for maximum cost savings via automation. A constantly growing ecosystem of standard integrations by development partners makes these benefits also available to non-technical users.

By reducing costs and removing all technical requirements, whilst providing the ability to use third-party printers at any time, ezeep ensures that in the future people will be able to print from almost every location quickly and easily, for whatever reason they might have.

ezeep is committed to minimizing the CO2 footprint of printing and ensuring that printed paper can be a meaningful, productive and responsible alternative to screen-based information consumption. For more information, please visit: www.ezeep.com.

Media Contacts:

North America:

Kendra Westerkamp, VisiTech PR for ThinPrint Cloud Services

Phone: +1-303-752-3552, email: CT@visitechpr.com

Rest of World:

Silke Kluckert, Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 30 39493166, email: press@cortado.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.