LiquidX produces record results in 2019; expands network with new participants, new products, and increased global reach

Record transaction volume of $9.7B in 2019

Transactions in 5 currencies and 28 jurisdictions across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

Over 220 credits traded across the platform to date, an increase of 64% year over year

More than doubled the number of insurance companies writing trade credit insurance on the platform – from 2 to 5

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidX, the global network for illiquid assets, today announced record total volumes and surging revenue in 2019. Trading volume grew to $9.7B in 2019 and revenues increased more than 90% year over year. The scope of the network also continued to expand with transactions occurring in 5 currencies across 28 jurisdictions around the world and the total number of credits traded on the platform increased by 64% to 224.

LiquidX CEO Jim Toffey noted, “2019 was a transformative year for LiquidX. We continued our impressive growth trajectory, launched our industry-leading supply chain finance solution, and expanded the network geographically, among other important milestones. These accomplishments are a testament to the tremendous effort of our employees and the invaluable support we received from our partners and clients.”

LiquidX added numerous global banks, insurance companies, alternative capital providers and corporates to the network, increasing the diversity of participants and enhancing the network effect for all parties. The number of insurance carriers participating in the LiquidX Trade Credit Insurance Marketplace more than doubled with the addition of 3 new insurers. With the expected onboarding of additional carriers in the first half of 2020, the marketplace will provide electronic access to over 80% of global trade credit insurance capacity.

LiquidX also continued the geographic expansion of the network to Asia and the Middle East with the opening of the Singapore office, and strengthened its strategic partnership with Broadridge, the operational service provider for all cash management on the platform.

In Q1 2020, LiquidX will launch its next-generation platform, LiquidX 360. The platform will be the most advanced and comprehensive technology solution in Working Capital, Trade Finance, and Insurance, featuring seamless access to multiple industry-leading products.

Toffey added, “We’re proud of what we accomplished this year, and are even more excited about 2020 with the roll-out of the LiquidX 360 platform. We look forward to taking our business to the next level and continuing to provide our clients with industry-leading products.”

About LiquidX

Through its leading technology and diverse network of global participants including major corporations, banks, institutional investors, and insurance providers, LiquidX provides an efficient and flexible platform for participants to transact across the trade finance, working capital and trade credit insurance asset classes in one place. LiquidX has executed $27B of trade volume since 2016. For more information about LiquidX, please visit www.liquidx.com.

Brad Tabor

+1 347-859-8068

btabor@liquidx.com



