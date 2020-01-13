Insulin Market To Reach USD 35.74 Billion By 2027| Reports And Data

Insulin Market Size – USD 24.47 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 4.2%, Insulin Industry Trends – Growing incidence of diabetes.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Insulin Market is forecast to reach USD 35.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Insulin therapy is used for the treatment of patients with all types of diabetes.

The need for insulin therapy depends upon the balance between insulin resistance and insulin secretion. Patients with type 1 diabetes require insulin treatment permanently unless they receive a whole organ pancreas transplant or an islet. Type 2 diabetes patients require insulin as their beta-cell function lowers over time.

Diabetes and its complications, societal costs, and deaths have a huge and rapidly growing impact across the globe. In 2019: approximate 463 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes and by 2045 this is expected to rise to 700 million. A growing number of diabetic patients are propelling the demand for insulin.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness an increasing demand in the forecast period owing to growing awareness pertaining to medical treatments and care, rising health care sector, and an increase in R&D activities. Further, a rapid increase in the diabetic population and increasing adoption of insulin administration are driving the market demand in the region.

The reason healthcare providers prescribe care users medications that can be injected with the help of an insulin pen is, the patient can inject the medicine himself/herself. The ability of care users to take medicine on their own and incorporate it in-home healthcare results in enhanced care user's adherence to care regimes that improve their quality of life and minimizes healthcare costs.

An insulin pump is a delivery device that pushes small, steady doses of rapid-acting insulin into a thin tube and is inserted underneath the patient's skin. There are several different kinds of insulin pumps available. These dosages are delivered repeatedly throughout the day.

Biosimilar insulins are a biological copy of an original insulin, and there is an increasing interest in developing and using them. These insulins are cheaper than original products, so they present the NHS with opportunities around availability and cost of care. However, there is a lack of awareness among healthcare professionals and people with diabetes about their use.

People with type 2 diabetes are able to manage their blood glucose levels with oral medication and lifestyle changes. However, if these treatments don’t help in controlling their level of glucose, people with the condition are also given shots of insulin to help control their blood glucose levels.

North America holds the largest share as of 2018 because of an increasing incidence of diabetes in the region. Government initiatives to spread awareness about the product along with a favorable funding from many private players are leading the market growth.

Key participants include Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eli Lily and Company, ADOCIA, Julphar, Pfizer, Inc., Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Insulin Market on the basis of product type, diseases, delivery devices, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Basal or Long-Acting Insulin

Bolus or Fast-Acting Insulin

Traditional Human Insulin

Combination Insulin

Biosimilar Insulin

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

Prediabetes

Delivery Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Syringes

Pens

Pumps

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Home healthcare

Hospitals

Over the counter (OTC)

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

