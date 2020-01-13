Sea Island Partners With Chemistry

Independent Agency Chemistry to Bring Southern Charm and Hospitality of Sea Island to Life

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sea Island , a renowned resort destination on the southeastern coast of Georgia, has tapped Chemistry , a 120-person firm twice-named a “Small Agency of the Year” by Ad Age, as its creative agency of record, effective immediately. As part of the partnership, Chemistry will spearhead the development of the company’s brand campaign, inclusive of print, video and digital advertising, as well as provide overall brand support.

“We’re excited to partner with an agency that not only understands our business but also the Southern hospitality we offer to our guests and members,” said Parra Vaughan, Chief Marketing Officer of Sea Island. “This new partnership will help us highlight the unique experiences and environment that have made Sea Island a destination for generations of families and golfers as well as the host site for meetings and weddings.”

A historic and independent property located in Sea Island, Georgia, Sea Island has built a reputation for its personalized luxury experience. It is the only resort in the world to have received four Forbes Five-Star awards for eleven consecutive years, and is the only U.S. resort to host a G-8 Summit.

Chemistry will draw upon these stand-out attributes, in addition to showcasing how Sea Island provides exceptional settings and services for families, outdoor enthusiasts, meetings, executive retreats, weddings and more.

“As an agency, we thrive by drawing on the creativity in our community and that’s why working with Sea Island is so exciting for us,” said Tim Smith, President of Chemistry, Atlanta. “The resort is fully rooted in the beauty and spirit that embodies Georgia, as are we. This shared connection to the community will help encapsulate all that Sea Island has to offer and to help it truly stand out.”

This partnership comes on the heels of continued growth for the agency. In August, Chemistry announced the acquisition of a significant stake in Pinta, a full-service agency focused on cross-cultural marketing. Earlier in 2019, Chemistry won national projects for both Kirkland’s and Guardian Protection Services.

Celeste Hubbard, EVP, Group Account Director at Chemistry will lead the Sea Island account. Work is slated to launch in the third quarter of 2020.

About Sea Island

Since 1928, Sea Island has been known as an exceptional destination appealing to those who appreciate gracious service and heartfelt hospitality. With four Forbes Five-Star experiences — The Cloister at Sea Island, The Lodge at Sea Island, The Spa at Sea Island, and the Georgian Room restaurant – Sea Island entices families, outdoor enthusiasts, and those simply wanting to refresh. It is the only resort in the world to have received four Forbes Five-Star awards for eleven consecutive years. As the only U.S. resort to host a G-8 Summit of world leaders, Sea Island provides exceptional settings and service for conferences and executive retreats.

About Chemistry

Twice named ‘Small Agency of the Year’ by Ad Age, Chemistry is an independent full-service marketing communications agency with offices in Pittsburgh and Atlanta. The firm provides services in advertising, brand strategy, media, public relations, social, digital marketing, and web development. Chemistry is a member of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As). To learn more, visit the lab at chemistryagency.com

