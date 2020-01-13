Nationwide Uprising, No. 7 - Protests continue for third consecutive day

Iran - Protests continue for third consecutive day across the country

Call for international action to free arrested students and protesters

Suppressive forces attacked protesters with batons, tear gas, and used live fire. Many protesters were arrested in Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Zanjan, Babol, Rasht, Gorgan, Tabriz, Kermanshah, and Kashan” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students at Iran’s Sharif Industrial University continued their protests for the third consecutive day on Monday noon, January the 13th. The protesters expressed outrage and anger at the clerical regime and chanted, “Death to Dictator,” “Grief, grief is with us today – brave students are grieving today,” "Cannons, tanks, firecrackers, mullahs must get lost," and “They killed our best and put mullahs in their place.”

The religious fascism is trying to stem the tide of protests and demonstrations with various suppressive measures. The suppressive security forces attacked protesters with batons and fired tear gas, used live fire, and wounded many. Many students and protesters were arrested in Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Zanjan, Babol, Rasht, Gorgan, Tabriz, Kermanshah, and Kashan.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), called on the United Nations Secretary-General, Security Council, the European Union, and its member states, and all human rights defenders and organizations throughout the world to take urgent action to free those arrested in Iran. She also called for the clerical regime’s criminal file to be referred to the Security Council and regime officials to be brought to justice.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 13, 2020

Students at Iran’s Sharif Industrial University continued their protests for the third consecutive day



