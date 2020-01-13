Orgenesis Appoints Industry Veteran Mario Philips to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc . (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a leading cell and gene therapy enabling company providing centralized CDMO manufacturing and development services through its subsidiary MTH Global, Inc., as well as localized point-of-care development and processing centers, today announced that Mario Philips was appointed to Orgenesis’ Board of Directors.



Mario Philips is Chief Executive Officer of PolyNeuroS, a drug company based in France that has developed a diagnostic platform technology for neurodegenerative diseases in combination with a therapy to cure neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Parkinson’s. Mr. Philips also acts as strategic partner for the private equity fund, Archimed, and is Chairman of the Board for its portfolio company, Clean Biologics. Prior to that, in 2017 Mr. Philips acted as Vice President and General Manager for Danaher Pall’s (“Pall”) biotech business, with full P&L responsibility for a $1.3 billion business unit. He was promoted from the role of Vice President and General Manager of Pall to lead the Single-Use Technologies BU. Mr. Philips joined ATMI in 1999 with ATMI’s acquisition of MST Analytics, Inc., serving as European Sales Manager for ATMI Analytical Systems. In 2004, Mr. Philips was appointed as General Manager of ATMI Packaging, a role he held through 2010 when he was promoted to the position of Senior Vice President and General Manager, ATMI Life Sciences. In that role, he was responsible for developing and executing all business strategies, including the introduction of new products and service solutions for the life sciences industry. A strong leading innovative IP portfolio was created and Pall acquired the business in 2014. Mr. Philips also held several board member positions in the life sciences industry with Austar Life Sciences (China), Disposable Lab (France) and Artelis (Belgium). Mr. Philips earned an Engineering degree in Biochemistry at CTL, Gent, and has a postgraduate degree in Marketing from Groep T Leuven.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, stated, “We are excited to welcome Mario to the Board of Directors. Mario brings over 25 years of operational experience and extensive relationships within the life sciences and bioprocessing sectors, which should be invaluable in advancing our point-of-care (“POCare”) cell therapy platform and continuing to grow our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (“CDMO”) business. Additionally, we believe having such highly respected industry leader will assist us in pursuing collaboration and in-licensing opportunities to speed the development, lower costs and accelerate the path to market for transformative and lifesaving cell and gene therapies.”

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and processing of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. The Company operates through two platforms: (i) a point-of-care (“POCare”) cell therapy platform (“PT”) and (ii) a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (“CDMO”) platform conducted through its subsidiary, Masthercell Global. Through its PT business, the Company’s aim is to further the development of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (“ATMPs”) through collaborations and in-licensing with other pre-clinical and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies and research and healthcare institutes to bring such ATMPs to patients. The Company out-licenses these ATMPs through regional partners to whom it also provides regulatory, pre-clinical and training services to support their activity in order to reach patients in a point-of-care hospital setting. Through the Company’s CDMO platform, it is focused on providing contract manufacturing and development services for biopharmaceutical companies. Additional information is available at: www.orgenesis.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the success of our reorganized CDMO operations, the success of our partnership with Great Point, our ability to achieve and maintain overall profitability, the sufficiency of working capital to realize our business plans, the development of our transdifferentiation technology as therapeutic treatment for diabetes which could, if successful, be a cure for Type 1 Diabetes; our technology not functioning as expected; our ability to retain key employees; our ability to satisfy the rigorous regulatory requirements for new procedures; our competitors developing better or cheaper alternatives to our products and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2018, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

