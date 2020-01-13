Global $1.78B Eye Tracking Market Outlook, 2020-2025 - Penetration of Eye Tracking Technology in AR/VR Devices Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eye Tracking Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Tracking Type (Remote and Mobile), Application (Assistive Communication, Human Behavior & Market Research), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global eye tracking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 1,786 million by 2025 from USD 560 million in 2020.
This report segments the eye tracking market by offering, tracking type, application, vertical, and geography. It also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about this market, as well as includes the value chain and market ranking analysis. The report profiles key players in the eye tracking market and analyzes their market rankings.
The rising adoption of eye tracking technology for personalized advertisements and consumer research and surging demand for eye tracking-based assistive communication devices are key driving factors for the eye tracking market growth. However, the lack of technological standardization and the high cost of equipment are a few of the factors hindering the growth of the eye tracking market.
Assistive Communication application to dominate eye tracking market, in terms of size, during the forecast period
The eye tracking market, by application, is segmented into assistive communication, human behavior & market research, and others. The eye tracking market for the assistive communication application is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period. The need for effective assistive communication devices for physically impaired people and improvements in eye tracking technology drive the market for this segment.
Remote eye tracking segment to hold the largest share of eye tracking market from 2020 to 2025
In terms of market size, the remote eye tracking segment is expected to dominate the eye tracking market during the forecast period and is likely to witness significant growth in the said market during the forecast period. Remote eye tracking devices are easily configurable and are usually cheaper than mobile eye tracking devices. This is one of the key factors that has led to the dominating position of this segment in the eye tracking market. Healthcare & research labs, retail & advertisement, and automotive & transportation are a few of the major verticals, which are generating high demand for remote eye tracking devices.
APAC to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period
APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the eye tracking market during the forecast period. Several untapped verticals and applications; and growing awareness about eye tracking technology are expected to contribute to the fast growth of the eye tracking market in the region. Consumer electronics and automotive verticals are expected to demonstrate higher growth compared with other verticals in the region.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3xsy7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
