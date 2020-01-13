FuelCell Energy Announces Regaining NASDAQ Compliance and Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year Financial Results Conference Call on January 22, 2020 at 10 A.M. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL), a global leader in delivering clean, innovative and affordable fuel cell solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy, is pleased to announce that, on January 13, 2020, the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market stating that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). As announced earlier, FuelCell Energy planned to hold an investor call on January 14, 2020 to discuss its fiscal 2019 financial results and to outline the strategic pillars of its go-forward strategy. However, our Annual Report on Form 10-K is not due until January 29, 2020, and the Company is still in the process of preparing the Form 10-K and reviewing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019. As such, the Company is announcing its intent to move its earnings call to January 22, 2020 to release its Form 10-K simultaneously with the presentation of the Company’s go-forward strategy. Management looks forward to speaking with shareholders about its strategy and its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 results.



Participants can access the live call via webcast on the Company website or by telephone as follows:

The live webcast of this call and supporting slide presentation will be available at www.fuelcellenergy.com . To listen to the call, select ‘Investors’ on the home page, proceed to the ‘Events & Presentations’ page and then click on the ‘Webcast’ link listed under the January 22nd earnings call event listed, or click here

. To listen to the call, select ‘Investors’ on the home page, proceed to the ‘Events & Presentations’ page and then click on the ‘Webcast’ link listed under the January 22nd earnings call event listed, or Alternatively, participants can dial 647-689-4106 and state FuelCell Energy or the conference ID number 5186075

The replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company’s Investors’ page at www.fuelcellenergy.com approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) delivers efficient, affordable and clean solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. We design, manufacture, undertake project development, install, operate and maintain megawatt-scale fuel cell systems, serving utilities, industrial and large municipal power users with solutions that include both utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for transportation and industry, and long duration energy storage. With SureSource™ installations on three continents and millions of megawatt hours of ultra-clean power produced, FuelCell Energy is a global leader with environmentally responsible power solutions. Visit us online at www.fuelcellenergy.com and follow us on Twitter @FuelCell_Energy .

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Contact:

FuelCell Energy

203.205.2491

ir@fce.com



Source: FuelCell Energy



