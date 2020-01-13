Hillsdale College’s Graduate School in Washington, D.C. Begins Classes

President Larry P. Arnn to teach inaugural course

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillsdale College Steve and Amy Van Andel Graduate School of Government will officially begin courses in Washington, D.C. on January 13, 2020. As part of this semester’s curriculum, Larry P. Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, will teach a course on The Art of Governing.

“The opening of Hillsdale’s new graduate school in Washington, D.C. is revolutionary,” said Matthew Spalding, Dean of the Van Andel Graduate School of Government. “The political world of today is dominated by ideologues, bureaucrats, and unprincipled politicians. What we need are more statesmen, so we will teach future leaders about politics and statecraft guided by principles and prudence.”

The accredited Master of Arts in Government degree is designed for working professionals seeking to expand their knowledge and skills through serious study of the American political tradition. Located on Capitol Hill, the program positions students to bring the principles and practices they study to their work in government, law, media, and nonprofit sectors. The inaugural class of fifteen students includes congressional and federal agency staff and professionals in think tanks, the legal community, and the media.

The cornerstone course for the program, The Art of Governing, will be taught regularly by Dr. Arnn and includes readings from Aristotle, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Winston Churchill. Other classes will be taught by local Hillsdale College faculty, including Dr. Matthew Spalding, Dr. Matthew Mehan, Dr. David Azerrad, and Mr. Michael Anton, as well as faculty from the main campus. Additional courses will be taught by guest practitioners and prominent adjunct scholars.

Students pursuing a degree from the Steve and Amy Van Andel Graduate School of Government will complete a total of 36 credit hours in three core areas: political thought and culture, American politics, and statecraft. To accommodate working professionals’ schedules, classes will be held on evenings and weekends during fall, spring, and summer semesters. Significant scholarships are available, often up to full tuition.

For more information, visit dc.hillsdale.edu or contact DCgradschool@hillsdale.edu.



About Hillsdale in D.C.

Hillsdale College’s presence in Washington, D.C., extends the College’s educational mission to the nation’s capital by teaching and promoting the principles and practice of American constitutionalism. Hillsdale in D.C. seeks to inspire and form students, citizens, practitioners, and statesmen, who will restore America’s principles and revive self-government in the political life of the nation.

In order to extend its formal teaching mission, Hillsdale College has launched The Van Andel Graduate School of Government, a new and unique graduate program in the nation’s capital, for the purpose of teaching political thought, American political history, and statecraft to young professionals working in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit dc.hillsdale.edu.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 4.7 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu.

###

Emily Stack Davis Hillsdale College 517-607-2730 PR@hillsdale.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.