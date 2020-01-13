MEDIA ADVISORY: CATHOLIC TEACHERS TO MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association will be making an announcement about bargaining.
DATE: Monday, January 13, 2020
TIME: 2 P.M.
LOCATION: Chestnut Room West, Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel
123 Queen Street West, Toronto
(take the Richmond Tower elevator to the mezzanine level)
Michelle Despault, Director of Communications OECTA 925-2493 ext. 509 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca
