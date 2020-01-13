There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,432 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: CATHOLIC TEACHERS TO MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association will be making an announcement about bargaining.  

DATE: Monday, January 13, 2020

TIME: 2 P.M. 

LOCATION: Chestnut Room West, Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel
                   123 Queen Street West, Toronto
                   (take the Richmond Tower elevator to the mezzanine level) 

Michelle Despault, Director of Communications
OECTA
925-2493 ext. 509
m.despault@catholicteachers.ca
