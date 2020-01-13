Domo Bolsters Support for Retail Industry by Achieving AWS Retail Competency Status

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status. The AWS Retail Competency Partners have demonstrated success in offering end-to-end solutions across customer engagement, corporate merchandising and planning, supply chain and distribution, physical, digital, and virtual store, advanced retail data science, core retail business applications, and consulting practices for retail on AWS.



AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building the most secure, high-performing, resilient and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications -- to give customers an increased confidence when making decisions.

Domo, which gives companies BI leverage at cloud-scale in record time, empowers retailers of all sizes to put data to work across the enterprise to improve business performance. Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates Domo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency, possesses deep AWS expertise and delivers solutions seamlessly on AWS. In addition to achieving the AWS Retail Competency status, Domo is also an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) as well as an AWS Big Data Competency Partner.

“Many retailers, including several of the Fortune 100, turn to Domo to quickly, easily and securely put data to work to drive innovation and stay competitive,” said Jay Heglar, Chief Business Officer, Domo. “We’re proud to achieve AWS Retail Competency status, as it builds on our commitment to the retail industry with solutions such as our retail app suite and our longstanding relationship with AWS.”

“Many retailers are reinventing their operations and brand experience with new innovations in the cloud,” said Tom Litchford, Head of Retail Business Development, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to welcome Domo to the AWS Retail Competency Program. Their solutions for retail operations, powered and vetted by AWS, can help our customers to accelerate their transformation, modernization, and customer engagement efforts.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

To learn more about Domo for AWS, visit http://www.domo.com/aws .

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. Domo helps many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands change the way they do business, and go fast, go big and go bold. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Contact

Domo, Inc.

PR@domo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.