Hornblower Group partners with Reserve with Google

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hornblower Encore Studio, a visionary Los Angeles-based studio tasked with reshaping the guest travel experience, founded by Hornblower Group, is proud to announce the launch of a new booking option in partnership with Reserve with Google. With the first integration ever across J.P. Morgan, Reserve with Google, and Google Pay, the Hornblower Encore Studio engineers have made it possible to place an order seamlessly via the Reserve with Google platform to some of the most popular attractions, sightseeing, tours and dinner cruise locations across the United States. In addition this marks one of the quickest integrations Google has had with an engineering partner for the Reserve with Google platform.

This partnership delivers a new, real-time engagement and purchase path for Hornblower’s guests from around the world, which includes premier attractions using the Hornblower Encore Studios’ booking technology. Reserve with Google is an innovative feature that allows users to book directly through Google Search and Google Maps, improving the ease of making reservations and bookings for both clients and for merchant partnerships. Visionary approaches like this are part of why the Hornblower Group has been so successful as a business operating in more than 30 cities worldwide.

“We are excited to help Hornblower make it easy for their customers to pay the way they like to pay,” said Robyn Thompson, Vice President of J.P. Morgan Merchant Services. “Our investments in technology enable Hornblower and other merchants to keep up with consumer trends and quickly adopt new payment methods like digital wallets.”

“We are proud to make our experiences available not only on the Reserve with Google platform but also on all the other channels that have chosen to do API integrations with us, with more currently underway. We are lucky to be in a position to partner with such exceptional companies. We believe in a future where guests, tourists and locals alike, are able to discover, plan and book relevant experiences in a seamless manner.” said Terry MacRae, CEO at Hornblower.

Hornblower is looking to partner with experience providers, ticketing companies and online travel agencies in order to continue to develop frictionless booking experiences for guests as they visit some of the most iconic cities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.



About Hornblower Group

Headquartered in San Francisco, Hornblower Group operates the official ferry boat service to Alcatraz Island, the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island National of Immigration on behalf of the National Park Service as well as Hornblower Cruises and Events, NYC Ferry, American Queen Steamboat Company, Hornblower Niagara Cruises, Victory Cruises Lines, Boston Harbor Cruises, Spirit Cruises, Odyssey Cruises, Potomac Riverboat Company, Seadog Cruises, CityCruises in the United Kingdom and HMS Global Maritime. The expansive portfolio reflects almost a century of sector expertise and innovation ­­– from pioneering the earliest river sightseeing tours and dining cruises to developing the revolutionary Hornblower Hybrid, a vessel powered by wind, solar and battery electricity. For more information visit www.hornblower.com/our-experiences.

About Hornblower Encore Studio



Hornblower Encore Studio develops transportation and travel software solutions including ticketing, mobile apps, and AI with a vision into the future. Encore aims to elevate the transportation industry both on-land and on-water in offering a software platform with smart channel distribution modeling. To learn more visit encore.hornblower.com.

