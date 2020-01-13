MDLIVE Launches Virtual Primary Care Platform to Improve Patient Access

Cigna Partners with MDLIVE to Offer Annual Wellness Screenings as Part of Its Comprehensive Suite of Virtual Care Options

/EIN News/ -- Sunrise, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDLIVE Inc. today announced the launch of the telemedicine industry’s most comprehensive virtual primary care platform, enabling U.S. health plans, health systems, retailers and employers the ability to provide consumers with convenient, secure and cost-effective options for accessing preventive, chronic and other primary care services. This new offering builds on the high-quality urgent care, behavioral health and dermatology care that MDLIVE currently delivers to more than 36 million members throughout the U.S.

Nearly 27 percent of U.S. adults on average, and as high as 45 percent of adults under the age of 391, say they do not have a primary care physician (PCP). Due to a current shortage of PCPs in the U.S., the average wait time to see a PCP is one month2. MDLIVE Virtual Primary Care (MDLIVE VPC) delivers streamlined and cost-effective primary care to patients on their terms via MDLIVE’s secure and HIPAA-compliant virtual platform. The platform is designed to enable proactive and ongoing health management, reducing costs for health plans and health systems while improving the consumer experience and outcomes. MDLIVE VPC allows patients to develop ongoing relationships with virtual primary care providers who can conduct annual wellness screenings, manage chronic care conditions, order labs, connect to digital therapeutic apps, refer to specialists and provide follow-up care. The platform also provides patients who already have PCPs with access to interim primary care when their doctor isn’t available or an office visit isn’t convenient for them.

“The MDLIVE virtual primary care platform will help health plans and health systems shift from reactive care to proactive and predictive health management and care,” said Rich Berner, Chief Executive Officer of MDLIVE. “Consumers have the same expectations for convenient, high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services that they receive across many other industries. Our VPC offering will provide that.”

Cigna will be the first MDLIVE partner to offer virtual care for preventive checkups, beginning in the second quarter of 2020. The wellness screenings will be available to Cigna customers 18 years and older enrolled in employer-sponsored plans. The flexible MDLIVE VPC platform will be integrated with Cigna’s existing digital infrastructure and builds upon the virtual urgent care services that Cigna and MDLIVE delivered to Cigna customers starting in 2014 and the virtual behavioral health services for Cigna customers that launched earlier this month.

“Virtual care enables Cigna to deliver convenient access to care and helps make health care more affordable, predictable and simple for our customers,” said Julie McCarter, Vice President, Product Solutions, Cigna. “Working together with MDLIVE, we are expanding virtual care to include primary care services, starting with wellness screenings.”

“Our collaboration with Cigna reflects our combined commitment to launch the next generation healthcare experience that starts online,” said Berner. “We will continue to work with Cigna to expand the virtual primary care offering, bringing added benefits that Cigna customers will appreciate while keeping costs in check.”

About MDLIVE Virtual Primary Care

With a vast network of designated virtual primary care physicians, MDLIVE VPC has a wide range of features and benefits, including:



Relationships: Ongoing member relationships with an MDLIVE virtual primary care provider, allowing for more longitudinal and consistent patient care.

Ongoing member relationships with an MDLIVE virtual primary care provider, allowing for more longitudinal and consistent patient care. Remote Monitoring: Self-tracking of vital signs and user-friendly programs involving health check-ins and reminders through Sophie Health Monitoring. This feature ensures the timely tracking of patient-generated data.

Self-tracking of vital signs and user-friendly programs involving health check-ins and reminders through Sophie Health Monitoring. This feature ensures the timely tracking of patient-generated data. Results (Order Entry): Easy to order labs for patients and providers, an all-inclusive wellness panel, automated results routed to the patient portal and some imaging orders. This feature supports the early diagnosis and monitoring of patient health status.

Easy to order labs for patients and providers, an all-inclusive wellness panel, automated results routed to the patient portal and some imaging orders. This feature supports the early diagnosis and monitoring of patient health status. Referral Management: A consult summary with hyperlink and contact information, referring the patient to specialists or other types of care when needed. This feature reduces patient leakage, decreases lead time and improves patient access to care.

A consult summary with hyperlink and contact information, referring the patient to specialists or other types of care when needed. This feature reduces patient leakage, decreases lead time and improves patient access to care. Annual Wellness Screenings: Annual wellness screenings or checkups that include health risk assessments, a review of biometrics and lab results, behavioral health assessments and discussion with a patient about any concerns he or she may have. This feature prevents the onset of disease through health promotion and early disease detection.

A key to MDLIVE VPC is Sophie Health Monitoring, the next generation of MDLIVE’s artificial intelligence-augmented chatbot that streamlines and simplifies the virtual care experience for both patients and providers. Sophie Health Monitoring acts as an interactive engagement platform that makes complex tasks such as registration, triage and scheduling as simple as texting. This unique product feature is integral to MDLIVE VPC’s remote monitoring offering. The chatbot sends follow-ups, reminders and even educational content to patients.

About MDLIVE

MDLIVE offers convenient and affordable virtual healthcare services to over 36 million members nationwide. Our network of board-certified physicians, dermatologists, psychiatrists and therapists are specially trained in virtual care and are committed to the highest quality treatment and the best possible patient experience. We leverage technology and artificial intelligence to simplify and streamline, connecting providers and patients whenever and wherever it’s most convenient, often within just minutes. To learn more about our expanding product suite and our partnerships with major health plans, hospital systems and employers, visit www.MDLIVE.com, download our app, or text “Sophie” to MDLIVE (635483) to register.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 165 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

