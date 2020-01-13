New State of the Science Medical Program Targets the Obesity Epidemic

/EIN News/ -- Designed by physicians for physicians, New Direction® Advanced provides doctors with the tools to effectively treat obesity in their patients.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robard Corporation, a leading provider of medical weight loss programs and products to the health care industry for more than 40 years, has announced the launch of its latest scientifically-designed obesity treatment program, New Direction® Advanced.



Joining other Robard brands including NutriMed and Advanced Health Systems, New Direction Advanced is a medically-supervised obesity treatment program used by physicians, surgeons and hospitals across the United States to treat patients living with obesity. The program employs patient behavior modification, comprehensive medical protocols and scientifically designed nutritional products to safely facilitate weight loss in patients with obesity and related chronic conditions.

Developed in collaboration with leading physicians on the frontlines of obesity treatment, New Direction® Advanced is the result of a comprehensive review of recent academic research, expanding on Robard’s longstanding commitment to developing modern approaches for safe, effective, and evidence-based obesity treatment without the use of drugs. Meal replacement products, which are utilized extensively as part of the program, employ synergistic ingredients which help promote optimal metabolism for active weight loss, and help support patients to lose as much as 36 pounds in 12 weeks on a medically monitored Very Low Calorie Diet (VLCD).

“After 20 years of outstanding patient experience with Robard New Direction meal replacements in my clinics, I am excited to implement the Advanced formulation,” says Dr. John Hernried, MD, FACP, President and Medical Director of the Hernried Center for Medical Weight Loss in Sacramento, CA. “They took the input of physicians and developed a product that has led to enhanced satiety, increased nutritional ketosis and overall better outcomes. With all this, they managed to maintain the excellent taste of the multiple flavors which is a key element in offering a VLCD to my patients with obesity.”

Obesity has been officially recognized as a disease by the American Medical Association, and since then the treatment of obesity has become a public health imperative. Currently more than one in three American adults is living with obesity, a chronic condition that affects about 93.3 million US adults.

“For more than three years, Robard’s food scientists and research team conducted a comprehensive scientific review to determine the most effective combination of weight loss and weight management ingredients,” says Robard Vice President of Sales, Mario Testa. “We aggregated this data to determine the efficacy of each ingredient and how those ingredients would synergistically help deliver the best nutritionally based products for weight loss. This research resulted in Robard’s new premium product line, New Direction Advanced, one of the most scientifically advanced products available for medically supervised weight management.”

“New Direction Advanced goes far beyond the typical program that promises quick, but short-lived weight loss,” says Dr. Phillip Snider, a bariatric physician at the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, PA. “The innovative protein composition profile coupled with Robard’s comprehensive education curriculum, guidelines for medical management and wide variety of patient support materials put this program in a class of its own.”

About Robard Corporation:

Robard Corporation provides health care professionals and hospitals nationwide with a turnkey solution to operate their own medically-supervised obesity treatment program. Respected as leaders in the weight loss and management industry for more than 40 years, Robard’s evidence-based programs are complimented by scientifically-designed nutrition products and best-in-class business services to help physicians, surgeons and hospitals treat mildly overweight to morbidly obese patients. For more information on New Direction Advanced and Robard Corporation, please visit www.Robard.com .

