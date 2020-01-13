EHang to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, announced today that Mr. Richard Liu, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.



Management will be available to meet with institutional investors throughout the event. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Needham.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: urban air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

