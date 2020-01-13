NECANN Boston 2020 Debuts NECANN Competition, Hosts Second Annual Community Awards During East Coast’s Largest Cannabis Event

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- This year’s largest and longest-running cannabis conference in the Northeast — NECANN Boston 2020 — will host the first-ever NECANN competition. Widely regarded as the most important cannabis industry event on the east coast, NECANN Boston 2020 will also bring back the second annual NE Cannabis Community Awards.



Since 2014, NECANN has built a national reputation for designing events that gather together powerful regional players and amazing opportunities for investors, entrepreneurs, career seekers, canna businesses, canna advisors, medical marijuana patients, caregivers, advocates and others from the cannabis community. This year’s NECANN Boston event goes another step further — the event will host the inaugural NECANN Competition, a third-party review of cannabis, cannabis products and ancillary cannabis products. Companies, brands, dispensaries, home growers, caregivers and patients are all invited to enter the competition, which will recognize the best products in the industry.



In addition, NECANN will host the second annual New England Cannabis Community Awards. First introduced at last year’s NECANN Boston event, the awards focus exclusively on New England cannabis industry participants, advocates and enthusiasts. The awards spotlight, elevate and appreciate people and organizations that have worked hard and done great things for the New England cannabis communities and industries. The NE Cannabis Community Awards show will be held March 20 and will also serve as a fundraiser for the 2020 NECANN social equity scholarship.

In addition to these conference milestones, NECANN Boston 2020 will bring together the largest number of hemp, MMJ and cannabis industry professionals in the Northeast. More than 9,000 people attended last year’s event. NECANN organizers anticipate that, with the recent legalization of recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts, an estimated 10,000 participants will gather at this year’s event.

NECANN events offer invaluable insight and essential information about every facet of the cannabis industry, including legalization, banking, payment processing, packaging, patient education, displays and fixtures, cultivation, manufacturing, hemp, hydroponics, legal resources, accessories, POS and management software, private equity and investment resources, and much more.

For more information about NECANN’s flagship conference taking place March 20-22, 2020, visit https://necann.com .

About NECANN

The New England Cannabis Network (“NECANN”) has been creating resource hubs for the rapidly expanding cannabis industry since 2014. NECANN’s events are where businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, educators, patients, advocates and consumers can connect, learn and grow. Individually created conventions focused on each local market’s unique needs and opportunities are a superior alternative to the generic national canna-convention franchises found everywhere. NECANN takes a collaborative approach to each convention that has resulted in consistently high ROI for exhibitors, sponsors and attendees and the local cannabis market. Cannabis-related advocacy groups or non-profits are encouraged to contact NECANN, which is proud to sponsor donated booths wherever NECANN local cannabis conferences are held.

General Inquires:



Marc Shepard, co-founder, president

marc@necann.com

Jeff Lawrence, co-founder, CEO

jeff@necann.com

Corporate Communications:



CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.