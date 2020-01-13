Iran: Torching pictures of eliminated Qods Force Chief Soleimani

Issued by NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 11 and 12, 2019, simultaneous with the uprising by the people and youth in Tehran and other Iranian cities, Resistance units posted banners and pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in Tehran (Mahallati expressway, and 4th and 6th bridges on Abuzar Street), Isfahan, Tabriz, Karaj, Yazd, Kerman, Babolsar, and Masjid Soleiman.

The messages said in part, “Victims of the Ukrainian airliner, another major crime of the ruling religious fascism, which the Iranian people will not forgive nor forget,” “Khamenei, Rouhani and IRGC commanders are the main culprits of the downing of the Ukrainian airliner.”

Simultaneously, defiant youth tore down and torched pictures of the eliminated terrorist Qods Force Commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Masjid Soleiman, Zanjan, Khorramabad, Islamshahr, Mahshahr, Pakdast, and other Iranian cities.

During the major demonstrations by students and young people against criminal Soleimani and Khamenei’s ruthless IRGC, there were chants of “Soleimani is a murderer, so is his leader (Khamenei),” “The IRGC regime, you are the DAESH (ISIS),” and “Incompetent IRGC, is the source of the nation’s murder.”

Last night, State-run Fars news agency admitting to “profane slogans,” wrote, “on Sunday some actions and slogans, including tearing down banners and posters of Soleimani continued.”

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

