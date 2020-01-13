Maryam Rajavi - Tehran – Mahalati Expressway

Messages of Resistance’s leader simultaneous with the nationwide uprising

During the major demonstrations by students and young people against criminal Soleimani and Khamenei’s ruthless IRGC, there were chants of “Soleimani is a murderer, so is his leader (Khamenei)” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 11 and 12, 2019, simultaneous with the uprising by the people and youth in Tehran and other Iranian cities, Resistance units posted banners and pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in Tehran (Mahallati expressway, and 4th and 6th bridges on Abuzar Street), Isfahan, Tabriz, Karaj, Yazd, Kerman, Babolsar, and Masjid Soleiman.

The messages said in part, “Victims of the Ukrainian airliner, another major crime of the ruling religious fascism, which the Iranian people will not forgive nor forget,” “Khamenei, Rouhani and IRGC commanders are the main culprits of the downing of the Ukrainian airliner.”

Simultaneously, defiant youth tore down and torched pictures of the eliminated terrorist Qods Force Commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Masjid Soleiman, Zanjan, Khorramabad, Islamshahr, Mahshahr, Pakdast, and other Iranian cities.

During the major demonstrations by students and young people against criminal Soleimani and Khamenei’s ruthless IRGC, there were chants of “Soleimani is a murderer, so is his leader (Khamenei),” “The IRGC regime, you are the DAESH (ISIS),” and “Incompetent IRGC, is the source of the nation’s murder.”

Last night, State-run Fars news agency admitting to “profane slogans,” wrote, “on Sunday some actions and slogans, including tearing down banners and posters of Soleimani continued.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 13, 2020

Iran: Torching pictures of eliminated Qods Force Chief Soleimani - Messages of Resistance’s leader simultaneous with nationwide uprising



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.