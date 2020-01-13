MPLA denies accusation of attempting “manoeuvres" to delay local elections

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 13 - The ruling MPLA party denied Friday allegation that it is carrying out "manoeuvres" to postpone the country's local elections scheduled for this year.,

The stance was expressed by the leader of Parliamentary group of this political organisation, Américo Cuononoca, stressing that MPLA was not afraid of the local elections.

According to him, the party is most interested in implementing this constitutional imperative and fulfilling a pledge made by the head of Executive, João Lourenço, during the election campaign held in 2017.

The politician confirmed this to the press at the end of conference that gathered the leaders of Parliamentary groups, which set the agenda for the next plenary meeting of the National Assembly for January 23.

He also said that the ruling MPLA party is ready to face the local elections, recalling that in the 2017 general elections the ruling party won in most municipalities of the country.

Angola holds the local elections this year (2020), an issue that is expected to top the agenda of this legislative session closing in August.

