Global Machine Control System Industry

Machine Control System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7. 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14. 1%. Excavators, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.8 Billion by the year 2025, Excavators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$283.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$343.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Excavators will reach a market size of US$394.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Andritz Automation; Belden, Inc.; Leica Geosystems AG; Maximatecc; MOBA Mobile Automation AG; Prolec Ltd.; RIB Software SE; Schneider Electric SA; Topcon Corporation; Trimble, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Machine Control Technology: The Future of Construction World

Evolution of Machine Control Technology in Earthworks Equipment

Growing Need to Optimize Efficiency, Improve Productivity and

Enhance Worker Safety of Earthworks Equipment Drives Demand

for Machine Control Systems

Global Machine Control Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Dozers Machine Control Systems Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Machine Control System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Machine Control Technology Revolutionizes Civil Earthworks and

Infrastructure Construction Projects

Manufacturers Step Up Efforts to Address Skilled Labor Shortage

by Increasing Use of Machine Control Technology

Technology Adoption Emerges as a Means to Address Productivity

Challenge in Construction Industry: Drives Growth in MCS

Market

Machine Control Technology for Concrete Paving Ensures

Production-Enhancing efficiencies and Millimeter-Level

Accuracy

Need to Improve Machine Productivity, Reduce Rework and

Associated Costs Amidst Rising Concerns over Labor Shortage

Accelerate Use of 3D Machine Control Systems

Growing Adoption of Connected Sites Bodes Well for the MCS Market

With Machine Guided Earthworks Construction Becoming

Widespread, Leading Equipment Makers Offer Systems with

Integrated Machine Control Technology

Expanding Use of MCS Improves Operational Efficiency of Road

Construction Projects

Machine Control: The First Stage in Developing Autonomous or

Self-Operating Construction Equipment

Growing Sales of Construction Equipment: An Opportunity to Tap

for the MCS Market

Global Sales of Construction Equipment in Units by Region/

Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Urbanization Trend and Increase in Infrastructure and Civil

Construction Projects Augur Well for the MCS Market

Global Infrastructure Spending in $ Billion for the Years 2018,

2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Urban Population in Thousands by Geographic Region for

the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Challenging Conditions of Mining Operations Drive Demand for

Machine Control Systems in Mining Equipment

Continuously Increasing Levels of Automation in Construction

Equipment and Greater Reliability of Satellite Signals: Among

the Key Trends Impacting MCS Market

Expanding Range of Equipment Integrated with Machine Control

Technology: Positive Growth Outlook for the MCS Market

Machine Control Plays Vital Role in Improving Productivity and

Accuracy

GNSS Connectivity: Significant Impact on Development of

Advanced MCS for Construction Equipment

Pros and Cons of GNSS-Based 3D Machine Control

Tight Vertical Accuracies: An Important Parameter for 3D

Machine Control in Heavy Construction Equipment

Growing Use of GPS Machine Control Systems in Civil Projects

GPS Machine Control Aids in Improving Productivity of

Earthmoving Operations

Rising Importance of MCS in Enhancing Grading Accuracy and

Optimizing Productivity Fuels Adoption

Grade Control Systems Integrated into Heavy Equipment Ensure

Accurate Results

Integrated MCS Market: Lean Automation Advantages Accrued from

Integration of PLC and HMI in MCS Augur Well for the Market

Grade and Machine Control Systems: Providing Precision and

Efficiency to Excavator Operations

Excavators Machine Control System Market: Superior Capabilities

Drive Adoption

Excavator Machine Controls Help in Improving ROI

Excavator Operations Benefit from Grade Control Systems

GPS Control for Excavators Aids in Enhancing Operator?s Functions

Rising Significance of MCS in Reducing Fuel Usage and Lowering

CO2 Emissions in Excavator-Based Harvesters

Bulldozers: Among the Common Earthmoving Equipment to be

Equipped with Machine Control Systems

Machine Control Systems Play a Vital Role in Improving

Productivity of Dozers

Enhancing Grading Accuracy - A Critical Requirement for Dozers

Machine Control Systems in Motor Graders: Essential to Optimize

Job Efficiency

Integration of Machine Control Grading Systems into Track

Loaders: Ensuring Precision in Small-Scale Leveling Works

Advancements in Electronics and Hydraulic Systems Improve

Versatility of Wheel Loaders

Focus on Advancing Technology Used in Machine Control Systems

New Technologies Transforming Machine Control in Civil

Engineering and Construction Markets

Development of MCS with UI-Driven Software to Benefit Operators

of Earthmoving Equipment

What is Machine Control?

Machine Control System: An Introduction

Working of Machine Control Systems

ANDRITZ AUTOMATION

BELDEN, INC.

LEICA GEOSYSTEMS AG

MOBA MOBILE AUTOMATION AG

PROLEC LTD.

RIB SOFTWARE SE

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

TOPCON CORPORATION

TRIMBLE

