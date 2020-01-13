Magnesium market worldwide is projected to grow by 517. 9 Thousand Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 8%. Aluminum Alloys, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magnesium Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799036/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 711.8 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2025, Aluminum Alloys will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 18.2 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 15.8 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aluminum Alloys will reach a market size of 37.3 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 140.8 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Dead sea Magnesium Ltd.; POSCO; Shaanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industrial Co., Ltd.; The Renco Group, Inc.; Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799036/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Magnesium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Magnesium Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Magnesium Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Magnesium Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Aluminum Alloys (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Aluminum Alloys (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Aluminum Alloys (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Die Casting (Application) Worldwide Sales in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Die Casting (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Die Casting (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Titanium Refining (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Titanium Refining (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Titanium Refining (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Steel Desulfurization (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Steel Desulfurization (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Steel Desulfurization (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Magnesium Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Magnesium Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Magnesium Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 21: Magnesium Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Magnesium Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Magnesium Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Magnesium Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Magnesium

in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Magnesium Market in Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Magnesium Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Magnesium in Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Magnesium Market Review in China in Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Magnesium Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Magnesium Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Magnesium Market Demand Scenario in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Magnesium Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Magnesium Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Magnesium Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Magnesium Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Magnesium Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Magnesium Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Magnesium Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Magnesium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Magnesium Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: German Magnesium Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Magnesium Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Magnesium in Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Magnesium Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Magnesium Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Magnesium in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Magnesium Market in Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Magnesium Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Magnesium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Magnesium Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Magnesium Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Magnesium Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Magnesium Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 54: Magnesium Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Magnesium Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Magnesium Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Magnesium Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Magnesium Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Magnesium Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Magnesium Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Magnesium Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Magnesium Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Magnesium Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Magnesium Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Magnesium Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Magnesium Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Magnesium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Magnesium Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Magnesium Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Magnesium Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Magnesium Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Magnesium Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Magnesium in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Magnesium Market in Metric Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Magnesium Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Magnesium Market Trends by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018-2025

Table 77: Magnesium Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Magnesium Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Magnesium in Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Magnesium Market Review in Latin America in Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Magnesium Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Magnesium Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Magnesium Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Magnesium Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Magnesium Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Magnesium Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Magnesium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Magnesium Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Magnesium Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Magnesium Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Magnesium Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Magnesium Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 93: Magnesium Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Magnesium Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Magnesium Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Magnesium Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Magnesium Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Magnesium Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Magnesium Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Magnesium

in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Magnesium Market in Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Magnesium Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Magnesium Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Magnesium Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Magnesium Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Magnesium in Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Magnesium Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Magnesium Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Magnesium Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Magnesium Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Magnesium Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Magnesium Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Magnesium Market in Retrospect

in Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Magnesium Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Magnesium Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Magnesium Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 117: Magnesium Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

AREMCO PRODUCTS, INC.

BELMONT METALS, INC.

COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL SA

ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD. (ICL)

LEHMANN & VOSS

PQ CORPORATION

TOKUYAMA CORPORATION

DEAD SEA MAGNESIUM LTD.

POSCO CO.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799036/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.