CloudJumper Names Amie Ray to Post of Enterprise Channel Sales Manager

Seasoned Channel Professional to Open New Distribution Channels as Global Demand for Virtual Desktop Solutions/VDI Rise

/EIN News/ -- GARNER, N.C., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper today announces the appointment of Amie Ray as enterprise channel sales manager. As Enterprise Channel Sales Manager, Ray will open new alliances and distribution channels for the CloudJumper brand of remote desktop and application virtualization solutions.



“We are thrilled to have Amie onboard to support delivery of our award-winning platform which significantly reduces time to deployment and the operational costs of Microsoft WVD and VDI management,” said JD Helms, president, CloudJumper. “Her timing is excellent as an increasing number of channel organizations seek solutions in this space.”

CloudJumper created this new role to meet the rising demand of customer and distribution channel inquiries and to open new markets.

President of CloudJumper, JD Helms, said, "At CloudJumper, we believe WVD is the natural evolution of EUC. The new and upcoming industry trends -- 5G bandwidth, new remote work scenarios, proliferation of ransomware, new privacy laws, changes in Microsoft licensing -- are coming together to make WVD the remote desktop solution of choice. Amie's experience and deep relationships in this area make her the natural fit for CloudJumper's future aspirations."

Prior to CloudJumper, Ray was the national channel account manager for PrinterLogic, a provider of SaaS solutions for serverless printing infrastructure. While at PrinterLogic, she was responsible for the company’s channel and distribution strategy throughout North America, working closely with the company’s strategic partner base, including IGEL, Google, Microsoft and many others.

Prior to PrinterLogic, Ray was a partner account manager at Lenovo and held several posts at Cisco. In Ray's 17 years at Cisco, she won multiple quota achievement awards and worked closely with sales, marketing, engineering and the communications team to lead business initiatives globally.

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a VDI & RDS orchestration and management alternative to the industry giants. Our Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is cloud-agnostic, supporting Microsoft Azure, Google, AWS and regional cloud providers - as well as complex hybrid technologies on industry leading hypervisors, like VMware, Hyper-V and NetApp HCI. CWMS provides a simple U.I. to deploy, manage, monitor, optimize, and maintain unified workspaces – no PowerShell required. CloudJumper is recognized as a Preferred Microsoft ISV Partner for WVD and has a 20-year history of success serving thousands of businesses and tens of thousands of desktops and applications. The privately funded company has accomplished this without the need for venture capital.

