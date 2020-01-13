ManTech to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT), a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs, will participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on February 13th in New York, NY.



Matt Tait (President of Mission Solutions and Services Group) and Judy Bjornaas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer) will participate in a moderated question and answer fireside chat on Thursday, February 13, 2020 beginning at 11:30 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the ManTech Investor Relations website , with a replay option available for 30 days afterward.

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information about ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Investor Relations Media Stephen Vather Jim Crawford VP, M&A and Investor Relations Executive Director, External Communications (703) 218-6093 571-446-7550 Stephen.Vather@ManTech.com James.Crawford2@ManTech.com



