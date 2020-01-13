Invitation: Opening ceremony of the second International Forum on Migration Statistics (IFMS)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the United Nation’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) cordially invite you to the opening ceremony of the second International Forum on Migration Statistics (IFMS).

Where: InterContinental Citystars Hotel, Cairo, Egypt

When: 19 January 2020 at 08:00 AM.

High-level speakers will participate in the opening sessions including:

Mr. António Vitorino , Director General, International Organization for Migration

, Director General, International Organization for Migration Ms. Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil , African Union Commissioner for Social Affairs

, African Union Commissioner for Social Affairs H.E. Pietro Mona , Ambassador for Development, Forced Displacement and Migration, Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs

, Ambassador for Development, Forced Displacement and Migration, Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ms. Gabriela Ramos , Chief of Staff, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

, Chief of Staff, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Mr. Ronald Skeldon, Emeritus Professor, University of Sussex and Professor of Human Geography, Maastricht University

The IFMS is a unique global platform devoted to improving data on migration in all its dimensions and will bring together more than 400 participants, including representatives from national and regional authorities, NGOs, international agencies and the private sector. The second edition of the IFMS will be hosted by the Egyptian Government, which currently chairs the African Union.

Registration: RSVP by 10 January 2020 to IFMS2020@iom.int



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.