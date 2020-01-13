Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market: About this market This vaccine adjuvants market analysis considers sales from infectious diseases, cancer, and other diseases. Our study also finds the sales of vaccine adjuvants in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

In 2019, the infectious diseases segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as R&D activities for the formulation of novel adjuvants to prevent the spread of infectious diseases will play a significant role in the infectious diseases segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global vaccine adjuvants market report looks at factors such as increasing use of adjuvants in vaccines, growing support of government in R&D, and initiatives to increase awareness of immunization programs and access to vaccines. However, side effects of adjuvants, inherent limitations of adjuvants, and safety concerns associated with vaccine adjuvants may hamper the growth of the vaccine adjuvants industry over the forecast period.



Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market: Overview

Initiatives to increase awareness of immunization programs and access to vaccines

Infants and children are prone to deadly diseases like hepatitis B, measles, and tetanus, which can cause serious harm. The lack of immunization awareness can lead to the propagation of such deadly diseases when simple measures could eradicate them completely. Therefore, raising awareness about immunization programs and increasing the access to vaccines is important. Awareness campaigns such as the World Immunization Week are celebrated at the end of April every year to raise awareness about how immunization and vaccination can fight against a host of diseases. Such initiatives will lead to the expansion of the global vaccine adjuvants market at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

Development of nanoparticle adjuvants

Nanotechnology offers a multifunctional stage for the integration of desired adjuvant activities. Due to the high efficacy of vaccine adjuvants in potentiating a strong immune response in individuals, vendors are focusing on developing new-generation adjuvants to create a more potent antigen-specific response. Nanoparticles for antigen delivery can provide high bioavailability as well as constant and controlled-release profiles. Moreover, the immune-regulating activity of nanoparticles can further promote and shape cellular and humoral immune responses. Therefore, the combination of delivery functions and immunomodulatory effects of nanoparticles as adjuvants is expected to benefit the immune outcomes of vaccination largely. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global vaccine adjuvants market is highly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading vaccine adjuvants manufacturers, that include Agenus Inc., Avanti Polar Lipids Inc., Croda International Plc, CSL Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, InvivoGen, Merck KGaA, OZ Biosciences SAS, SEPPIC SA, and Vaxine Pty Ltd..

Also, the vaccine adjuvants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

