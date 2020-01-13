Global Marine Engines Industry

Marine Engines market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 8%. Commercial Vessels, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial Vessels will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$133.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$108.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial Vessels will reach a market size of US$641.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Caterpillar, Inc.; Cummins, Inc.; General Electric Company; Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.; MAN SE; Mercury Marine Inc.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co. , Ltd.; Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC; Volvo Penta; Wartsila Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Marine Engines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Marine Engines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Marine Engines Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Marine Engines Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Commercial Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Offshore Support Vessels (Vessel Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Heavy Fuel Oil (Fuel) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Heavy Fuel Oil (Fuel) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Heavy Fuel Oil (Fuel) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Intermediate Fuel Oil (Fuel) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Intermediate Fuel Oil (Fuel) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Intermediate Fuel Oil (Fuel) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Marine Diesel Oil (Fuel) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Marine Diesel Oil (Fuel) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Marine Diesel Oil (Fuel) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Marine Gas Oil (Fuel) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Marine Gas Oil (Fuel) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Marine Gas Oil (Fuel) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Marine Engines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Marine Engines Market in the United States by Vessel

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown

by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Marine Engines Market in the United States by Fuel: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown

by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Marine Engines Historic Market Review by

Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Marine Engines Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Marine Engines Historic Market Review by

Fuel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Marine Engines Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Marine Engines: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Marine Engines Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by

Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Marine Engines: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Marine Engines Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Marine Engines Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Marine Engines Market by Vessel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Marine Engines Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Marine Engines Market by Fuel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Marine Engines Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Marine Engines Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Marine Engines Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Marine Engines Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Marine Engines Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 53: Marine Engines Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Marine Engines Market in France by Vessel Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Marine Engines Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by Vessel

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Marine Engines Market in France by Fuel: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Marine Engines Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by Fuel:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Marine Engines Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Marine Engines Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by Fuel:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Marine Engines Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Marine Engines Market by Vessel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Marine Engines Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Marine Engines Market by Fuel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Marine Engines: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Marine Engines Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Marine Engines Market Share Analysis

by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Marine Engines: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Marine Engines Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Marine Engines Market Share Analysis

by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Marine Engines Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Marine Engines Historic Market Review by

Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Marine Engines Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Marine Engines Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Marine Engines Historic Market Review by Fuel

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Marine Engines Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Marine Engines Market in Russia by Vessel Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Marine Engines Market in Russia by Fuel: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown

by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 95: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown

by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Marine Engines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Marine Engines Market in Asia-Pacific by Vessel

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by

Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Marine Engines Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Marine Engines Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Marine Engines Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Marine Engines Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Marine Engines Historic Market Review by

Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Marine Engines Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Indian Marine Engines Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Marine Engines Historic Market Review by Fuel

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Marine Engines Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Marine Engines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Marine Engines Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Marine Engines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 123: Marine Engines Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Engines:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Market Share

Analysis by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Engines:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Engines Market Share

Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Marine Engines Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Marine Engines Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Marine Engines Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Marine Engines Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Marine Engines Market by Vessel

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Marine Engines Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Marine Engines Market by Fuel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Marine Engines Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 143: Marine Engines Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Marine Engines Market in Brazil by Vessel Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Marine Engines Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by

Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Marine Engines Market in Brazil by Fuel: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Marine Engines Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Marine Engines Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Marine Engines Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Marine Engines Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 158: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Latin America by

Vessel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Marine Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Marine Engines Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Latin America by

Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Marine Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 164: Marine Engines Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Marine Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Marine Engines Historic Market by

Vessel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Marine Engines Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vessel Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 169: The Middle East Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Marine Engines Historic Market by

Fuel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Marine Engines Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Marine Engines: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Marine Engines Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by

Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Market for Marine Engines: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period

2018-2025

Table 176: Marine Engines Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Marine Engines Market Share Analysis by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018-2025

Table 179: Marine Engines Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Vessel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 182: Marine Engines Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Marine Engines Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Marine Engines Market by Vessel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Marine Engines Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Marine Engines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Marine Engines Market by Fuel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Marine Engines Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vessel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Marine Engines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Marine Engines Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Marine Engines Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Marine Engines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 195: Marine Engines Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Marine Engines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Marine Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Marine Engines Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Marine Engines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Marine Engines Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vessel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Marine Engines Market in Africa by Vessel Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Vessel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Marine Engines Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Marine Engines Market in Africa by Fuel: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Marine Engines Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CATERPILLAR

CUMMINS

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

MAN SE

MERCURY MARINE

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

VOLVO PENTA

WÄRTSILÄ CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

