VitalHub Continues Expansion of the B Care EHR Platform in the Province of Manitoba With a Sale to Eden Health Care Services

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that Eden Health Care Services (“Eden”) has licensed VitalHub's B Care Electronic Health Record software (“EHR").

Eden Health Care Services—a mental health center in southern Manitoba—has licensed VitalHub’s B Care software, providing caregivers with real-time access to critical patient data, enabling improvements in the delivery and quality of care. Eden has committed to multi-year termed SaaS licensing contract, licensing the core B Care platform and the Community and Advanced Care Planning modules.

In addition, Eden has licensed the RAI-MH and CMH assessments which are fully integrated within the B Care solution. B Care and the RAI-MH and CMH assessments will be used to support their inpatient mental health and community housing programs. Eden’s clinical services are delivered within a multi-disciplinary approach, for which the B Care EHR provides a best-in-class ability for patient information sharing, team and care coordination and communication, leading to improved care delivery.

“We are excited to implement the B Care EHR to support our continued focus on high quality care delivery. We chose B Care following our review of viable solutions and having worked with other agencies within the province that have been using it for many years. B Care’s support of interRAI instruments was a very important determiner of our decision to partner with VitalHub,” said Kym Kaufmann, CEO at Eden Health Care Services. “We have a strong belief in the value of inter-RAI and its standardized assessments, and view B Care as an essential component in our commitment toward achieving the highest quality of care for our patients.”

“We are pleased to continue to expand our reach and footprint in Manitoba,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “With each additional contract, we see continued demonstration of the value of our technology solutions, and reinforcement of our growth strategy as we scale the business. We look forward to working with Eden Health Care services, and toward continuing to support care centres with industry-leading products.”

With this sale, Eden joins Selkirk Mental Health Centre, Northern Regional Health Authority, and KidThink as organizations in Manitoba that are using B Care.

ABOUT EDEN HEALTH CARE SERVICES:

Eden Health Care Services is a mental health organization that provides wrap around specialized services to those living with mental health concerns or mental illness. Rooted in the Anabaptist Mennonite heritage, Eden Health Care Services’ programs and services include inpatient, outpatient and community mental health as well as counselling, employment and housing and supports. Eden Health Care Services is considered an affiliate organization but is part of the provincial mental health system in Manitoba.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including the share consolidation proposal, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.