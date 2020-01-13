KVH Industries’ CEO & COO to Speak at 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), chief executive officer, Martin Kits van Heyningen, and chief operating officer, Brent Bruun, will be speaking at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The presentation, which is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. will be simulcast on the Internet and can be accessed via KVH Industries’ investor website, investors.kvh.com. An audio archive of the presentation will also be available for replay later in the day at the same website address.



About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. The market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH is a registered trademark of KVH Industries, Inc.

Contact:

Jill Connors

Media Relations & Industry Analyst Manager

KVH Industries, Inc.

401-851-3824

jconnors@kvh.com



