U.S. Cooking & Food Shopping Trends, 2008-2019 - Household Grocery Expenditures by Demographics, Use of Online Grocery Shopping, Attitudes & Behaviors, Cooking-based Hobbies & Entertainment Choices

Eating Trends: Cooking & Food Shopping provides a compact overview of continuity and changes in U.S. adult cooking and food shopping patterns between either 2008 and 2018 or 2009 and 2019, with a focus on corresponding demographics.

This data-heavy, topline report draws on behavioral and psychographic questions from the Simmons Market Research national consumer survey series, identifying as prime demographics those groups disproportionately likely to somewhat agree (agree a little) or strongly agree (agree a lot) with given statements about cooking-related and grocery shopping behaviors.

Trended data and current key demographics are provided for the following topics:

Household Grocery Expenditures by Demographics (Age, Ethnicity, Household Income, and more)

Use of Online Grocery Shopping (including use of Amazon Prime Pantry, AmazonFresh, Instacart, Peapod, Google Express, and meal kits)

Attitudes and Behaviors Related to Cooking (importance of kitchen in the home, willingness to try new recipes, and more)

Attitudes and Behaviors Related to Eating (eating local foods, eating freshest ingredients, eating easy to prepare meals, eating fast food, sitting down to eat meals together, and more)

Cooking-Based Hobbies and Entertainment Choices (barbecuing, cooking for fun, tailgating, searching for recipes on the internet, using tablet computer as a cookbook, and more)

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Google Express

Instacart

Peapod

1. INTRODUCTION: SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2. GROCERY SHOPPING EXPENDITURE TRENDS: OVERVIEW

Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)

Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Gender, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)

Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Gender, 2009 vs. 2019 (index)

Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Race/Ethnicity, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)

Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Race/Ethnicity, 2009 vs. 2019 (index)

Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Age Bracket, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)

Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Age Bracket, 2009 vs. 2019 (index)

Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Number of People in Household, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)

Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Number of People in Household, 2009 vs. 2019 (index)

Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Number of Children in Home, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)

Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Number of Children in Home, 2009 vs. 2019 (index)

3. GROCERY SHOPPING EXPENDITURE TRENDS: AFFLUENT HOUSEHOLDS

Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Household Income, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)

Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Household Income, 2009 vs. 2019 (index)

4. GROCERY SHOPPING TRENDS: ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY

Table Online Grocery Service Used, 2019 (percent of U.S. adults who use online grocery delivery services)

5. COOKING TRENDS: MEALS AT HOME IN A SNACKING CULTURE

Table Cooking: Selected Attitudes and Behaviors, 2008-2018 (percent of U.S. adults)

6. CONSUMER EATING PSYCHOGRAPHICS

Table Eating Choices: Selected Attitudes and Behaviors, 2008-2018 (percent of U.S. adults)

7. COOKING AND LEISURE ACTIVITIES

Table Entertainment: Cooking-Based Hobbies and Leisure Activities, 2009-2019 (percent of U.S. adults)

