U.S. Cooking & Food Shopping Trends, 2008-2019 - Household Grocery Expenditures by Demographics, Use of Online Grocery Shopping, Attitudes & Behaviors, Cooking-based Hobbies & Entertainment Choices
Eating Trends: Cooking & Food Shopping provides a compact overview of continuity and changes in U.S. adult cooking and food shopping patterns between either 2008 and 2018 or 2009 and 2019, with a focus on corresponding demographics.
This data-heavy, topline report draws on behavioral and psychographic questions from the Simmons Market Research national consumer survey series, identifying as prime demographics those groups disproportionately likely to somewhat agree (agree a little) or strongly agree (agree a lot) with given statements about cooking-related and grocery shopping behaviors.
Trended data and current key demographics are provided for the following topics:
- Household Grocery Expenditures by Demographics (Age, Ethnicity, Household Income, and more)
- Use of Online Grocery Shopping (including use of Amazon Prime Pantry, AmazonFresh, Instacart, Peapod, Google Express, and meal kits)
- Attitudes and Behaviors Related to Cooking (importance of kitchen in the home, willingness to try new recipes, and more)
- Attitudes and Behaviors Related to Eating (eating local foods, eating freshest ingredients, eating easy to prepare meals, eating fast food, sitting down to eat meals together, and more)
- Cooking-Based Hobbies and Entertainment Choices (barbecuing, cooking for fun, tailgating, searching for recipes on the internet, using tablet computer as a cookbook, and more)
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Google Express
- Instacart
- Peapod
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION: SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
2. GROCERY SHOPPING EXPENDITURE TRENDS: OVERVIEW
- Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)
- Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Gender, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)
- Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Gender, 2009 vs. 2019 (index)
- Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Race/Ethnicity, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)
- Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Race/Ethnicity, 2009 vs. 2019 (index)
- Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Age Bracket, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)
- Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Age Bracket, 2009 vs. 2019 (index)
- Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Number of People in Household, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)
- Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Number of People in Household, 2009 vs. 2019 (index)
- Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Number of Children in Home, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)
- Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Number of Children in Home, 2009 vs. 2019 (index)
3. GROCERY SHOPPING EXPENDITURE TRENDS: AFFLUENT HOUSEHOLDS
- Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Household Income, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent of U.S. adults)
- Table Household Weekly Average Spending on Groceries, by Household Income, 2009 vs. 2019 (index)
4. GROCERY SHOPPING TRENDS: ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY
- Table Online Grocery Service Used, 2019 (percent of U.S. adults who use online grocery delivery services)
5. COOKING TRENDS: MEALS AT HOME IN A SNACKING CULTURE
- Table Cooking: Selected Attitudes and Behaviors, 2008-2018 (percent of U.S. adults)
6. CONSUMER EATING PSYCHOGRAPHICS
- Table Eating Choices: Selected Attitudes and Behaviors, 2008-2018 (percent of U.S. adults)
7. COOKING AND LEISURE ACTIVITIES
- Table Entertainment: Cooking-Based Hobbies and Leisure Activities, 2009-2019 (percent of U.S. adults)
