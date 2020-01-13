Global Medical Devices Packaging Industry
Medical Devices Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 8%. Bags and Pouches, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.5 Billion by the year 2025, Bags and Pouches will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$452.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$385.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bags and Pouches will reach a market size of US$923.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Albea Group; Amcor Ltd.; Bemis Co., Inc.; Berry Global, Inc.; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation; SteriPack Group; Technipaq, Inc.; WestRock Company
IV. COMPETITION
ALBEA GROUP
AMCOR
BEMIS
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
STERIPACK GROUP
TECHNIPAQ
WESTROCK COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
