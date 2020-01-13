There were 205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,115 in the last 365 days.

Global Medical Foam Industry

Medical Foam market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 9%. Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9%.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Foam Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799076/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.2 Billion by the year 2025, Polyurethane will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$386.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$326.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyurethane will reach a market size of US$359.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Armacell GmbH; BASF SE; Bayer AG; DowDupont Inc.; Foamcraft, Inc.; FoamPartner Group; Future Foam, Inc.; FXI, Inc.; Huntsman Corporation; Inoac Corporation; Recticel NV/SA; Rogers Corporation; Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.; The Woodbridge Group®; Trelleborg AB; UFP Technologies, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799076/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Medical Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Medical Foam Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Medical Foam Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Medical Foam Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Medical Packaging (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 5: Medical Packaging (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 6: Medical Packaging (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 7: Medical Devices & Components (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Medical Devices & Components (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Medical Devices & Components (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 10: Prosthetics & Wound Care (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Prosthetics & Wound Care (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Prosthetics & Wound Care (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Polyurethane (Material Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Polyurethane (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Polyurethane (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Polystyrene (Material Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Polystyrene (Material Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Polystyrene (Material Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Polyolefin (Material Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Polyolefin (Material Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Polyolefin (Material Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Material Types (Material Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Other Material Types (Material Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Medical Foam Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Medical Foam Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Medical Foam Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Medical Foam Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 35: Medical Foam Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Medical Foam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Medical Foam Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Medical Foam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Medical Foam Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 41: Medical Foam Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Medical Foam Market Shares in Percentages by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical
Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Medical Foam Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Medical Foam Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Medical Foam Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Medical Foam Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million
by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Medical Foam Market Share in Percentages by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Medical Foam in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Medical Foam Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical
Foam Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Medical Foam Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$
Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Medical Foam Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Medical Foam Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Medical Foam Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Medical Foam Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Medical Foam Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Medical Foam Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Medical Foam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Medical Foam Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: European Medical Foam Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Medical Foam Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by
Material Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Medical Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Medical Foam Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Medical Foam Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Medical Foam Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Medical Foam Market: Historic Review in US$
Million by Material Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: French Medical Foam Market Share Shift by Material
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Medical Foam Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Medical Foam Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Medical Foam Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: German Medical Foam Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Medical Foam Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: German Medical Foam Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand for Medical Foam in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Medical Foam Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical
Foam Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Medical Foam Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$
Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Medical Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Medical Foam Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Medical Foam Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Medical Foam Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Medical Foam Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Medical Foam Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Medical Foam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Medical Foam Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Medical Foam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Spanish Medical Foam Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Medical Foam Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Medical Foam Market Shares in Percentages by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Medical Foam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Medical Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Medical Foam Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Medical Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Medical Foam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Medical Foam Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Medical Foam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Medical Foam Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Europe Medical Foam Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Medical Foam Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Medical Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Medical Foam Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Medical Foam Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Medical Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Medical Foam Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Medical Foam Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Medical Foam Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type:
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Medical Foam Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Medical Foam Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Medical Foam Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Medical Foam Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Medical Foam Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Australian Medical Foam Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 119: Medical Foam Market in Australia: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Medical Foam Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Medical Foam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Medical Foam Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Medical Foam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Indian Medical Foam Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 125: Medical Foam Market in India: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Medical Foam Market Shares in Percentages by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Medical Foam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Medical Foam Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Medical Foam Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Medical Foam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Medical Foam Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Medical Foam Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Medical Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Foam Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Medical Foam Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Foam Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Medical Foam Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Foam Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Medical Foam Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Medical Foam Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Medical Foam Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Medical Foam in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Medical Foam Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Medical Foam Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Medical Foam Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Medical Foam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Medical Foam Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Medical Foam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Medical Foam Demand Potential in Argentina in US$
Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 152: Argentinean Medical Foam Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Medical Foam Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales
by Material Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Medical Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Medical Foam Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Medical Foam Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Medical Foam Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Medical Foam Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Medical Foam Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Medical Foam Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Medical Foam Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Medical Foam Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Mexican Medical Foam Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 164: Medical Foam Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Medical Foam Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Medical Foam Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Medical Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Medical Foam Market in Rest of Latin America in US$
Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 170: Medical Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Medical Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Medical Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Medical Foam Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Medical Foam Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Medical Foam Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Medical Foam Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Medical Foam Market in US$ Million
by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Medical Foam Market in the Middle East: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period
2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Medical Foam Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical
Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Medical Foam Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Medical Foam Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Medical Foam Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Medical Foam Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million
by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Medical Foam Market Share in Percentages by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Medical Foam Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Medical Foam Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Medical Foam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Medical Foam Demand Potential in Israel in US$
Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 191: Israeli Medical Foam Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Medical Foam Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by
Material Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Medical Foam in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Medical Foam Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Medical Foam Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 197: Medical Foam Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Medical Foam Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Medical Foam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Medical Foam Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Medical Foam Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Material Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Medical Foam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Medical Foam Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Medical Foam Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Medical Foam Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Medical Foam Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Rest of Middle East Medical Foam Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 209: Medical Foam Market in Rest of Middle East: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Medical Foam Market Share
Distribution by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Medical Foam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Medical Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Medical Foam Market in Africa in US$ Million by
Material Type: 2018-2025
Table 215: Medical Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: African Medical Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ARMACELL GMBH
BASF SE
BAYER AG
DOWDUPONT
FXI
FOAMPARTNER GROUP
FOAMCRAFT
FUTURE FOAM
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
INOAC CORPORATION
RECTICEL NV/SA
ROGERS CORPORATION
SEKISUI CHEMICAL
THE WOODBRIDGE GROUP®
TRELLEBORG AB
UFP TECHNOLOGIES

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799076/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.