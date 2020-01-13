New Strategies to Harness Interleukin-2's Potential

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interleukin-2, a Tale of Two Halves: To Suppress or Augment Suppression, That is the Question" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report assesses the latest developments in interleukin-2 (IL-2) research and development and explores the novel strategies companies are adopting to augment immune response and avoid off-target effects in a wide range of conditions including metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, urothelial cancers, relapse remitting multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, as well as prophylaxis post-transplant and allergic conditions.



The report provides an introduction to IL-2, when the target was identified and early commercial applications. It reviews the numerous developmental programs including Nektar Therapeutics regulated IL-2, bempegaldesleukin (previously known as NKTR-214) in phase 3, ADC Therapeutics Sarl antibody-drug conjugate ADCT-301 in phase 2, Roche's fusion protein RO6874281 in phase 2 and Medicenna's superkine MDNA109 and MDNA209 in preclinical research.



The report provides a detailed description of autoimmune responses and possible ways that drug development can augment immune responses so as to improve antitumor activity and reduce the off-target effect. It discusses the safety and off-target effects associated with approved drugs and the strategies companies have adopted to circumvent these side effect. Finally, the report provides insights into the latest trends and technologies in the IL-2 research and development, including a review of recent collaborations and identifies products and companies to watch.

The Report Includes:

An introduction to interleukin-2 (IL-2) and identification of its applications

Insights into the latest trends and technologies in the IL-2 research and development

Discussion of strategies adopted by IL-2 developers for the successful treatment of cancer and information on NKTR-214, a Nektar Therapeutics product

Review of recent VC investment in this zone highlighted by Syncona and Novartis Venture Fund recent CHF35m investment in Anaveon AG, a new Swiss Biotech company spun out from the University of Zurich which is developing a novel oncologic monoclonal antibody that boosts IL-2 but has an improved side-effect profile

Detailed description of autoimmune responses and possible ways to augment immune responses so as to improve antitumor activity and reduce off-target effect

An understanding of various conditions which may develop as an off-target effect in the cancer treatment such as metastatic melanoma (MM), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), urothelial cancers (US) relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), and Type 1 diabetes (T1D)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Interleukin-2 an Important Driver for T Cell Homeostasis

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 A Balancing Act

Targeted Effects

Off-Target Effects

Chapter 3 Approved IL-2 Therapies

IL-2 Antagonist Immunosuppressant

Simulet (Basilximab) Novartis

Zenapax (Daclizumab) Roche

Zinbryta (Daclizumab) AbbVie/Biogen

Leukotac (Iolimomab) ElsaLys Biotech

IL-2 Agonist Cancer Immunotherapy

Proleukin (Aldesleukin) Novartis/Chiron

Chapter 4 Future Opportunities

New Strategies to Harness IL-2's Potential

IL-2 Monoclonal Antibodies

IL-2 Antibody Drug Conjugates

IL-2 Antibody?Cytokine Fusion Proteins

IL-2 Mutant Superkines

IL-2 Therapeutic Protein Inhibitor

IL-2 Immunotoxins

IL-2 Radioimmunoconjugates

Long-Acting Recombinant IL-2

IL-2 Based Vaccines

Chapter 5 IL-2 Watch for These Drugs



Chapter 6 References



List of Tables

Table 1: Expression of CD25, CD122 and CD132 in Immune and Nonimmune Cells

Table 2: Selection of Clinical Studies With IL-2 Drugs at Different Doses on Different Targets

Table 3: IL-2 Agents to Watch



List of Figures

Figure 1: IL-2 Signaling Pathways and Their Primary Biological Effects in Different Immune Cell Types

Figure 2: Three Different Types of IL-2 Receptors

Figure 3: Balancing Efficacy and Safety

Figure 4: Drugs Targeting IL-2

Figure 5: Computer Model of Neoleukin-2/15 Structure

Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

ADC Therapeutics

Anaveon AG

Biogen

Chiron

ElsaLys Biotech

Medicenna

Nektar Therapeutics

Novartis

Roche

Syncona

University of Zuirich

