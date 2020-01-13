Managed Print Services (MPS) Market by Deployment & Geography - Global Forecasts to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Print Services (MPS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is expected to record a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2019-2023.



This market analysis considers revenue generation from the cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid segments. The analysis also considers the provision of managed print services in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the cloud-based segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the reduced need for hardware and software by deploying MPS on cloud and the expanding geographical presence of end-users operating in the IT, BFSI, and retail sectors will help the segment in maintaining its leading market position.



The report has also observed market growth factors such as need for the reduction of hardware and consumables costs, increased adoption of MPS by SMEs, and increased adoption of MPS in the BFSI sector. However, challenges such as increasing use of digital media, lack of ownership, and increase in initial investment and security challenges associated with MPS may hamper the growth of the managed print services industry over the forecast period.



Increased adoption of MPS by SMEs



Governments have identified that SMEs play a crucial role in contributing to economic growth. As a result, governments are offering incentives, including favorable tax benefits and better access to loans, special audit programs, and others to SMEs to help them remain in business.



Furthermore, with the increased digitalization, SMEs are deploying new software and hardware to streamline their operations and minimize operational expenditure.



To further enhance operations, SMEs are focusing on reducing the printing cost and optimizing resources properly by using MPS. These factors are contributing to significant growth of vendors, which is fueling the development of the global managed print services market.



Integration of AI into the print industry



Vendors are innovating to expand their customer base. With the advent of technologies such as AI and machine learning (ML), vendors are building AI-enabled products. These products have reduced human intervention and increased efficiency. The need to create a sustainable ecosystem has given rise to the establishment of a circular economy, which involves recycling and re-use of products.



Moreover, ML combined with AI solution provides network-level behavior analytics and real-time glitch detection, which helps facilitates self-monitoring and self-healing in printing devices by analyzing real-time attack from AI breaches. This trend will augment business opportunities for vendors.



Therefore, the trend is expected to have a positive impact on the overall managed print services market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global managed print services market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading vendors, such as:



Canon Inc.

HP Inc.

Lexmark International Inc.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Xerox Corp.

Also, the managed print services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT



Comparison by deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among market participants

Integration of AI into the print industry

Managed IoT services

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Canon Inc.

HP Inc.

Lexmark International Inc.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Xerox Corp.

