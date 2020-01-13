UFC 246: Cowboy Teams Up with Toronto Designer DALLA For Fight Against McGregor

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hussein Dalla better known as DALLA, a Toronto-based designer who has worked with a variety of celebrity clientele throughout his career, has secured a seat beside UFC’s Cowboy Cerrone for his now infamous fight with Conor McGregor. After designing a handful of bespoke pieces for the fighter, DALLA is set to create a custom wardrobe for Cowboy for one of the biggest fights in UFC history.



The self-taught designer has made his eponymous label stand out in the competitive landscape of menswear, becoming the one many well-established men turn to in times when personal image and impressions matter. Cowboy didn’t hesitate to reach out to DALLA when he found out his fight with McGregor was confirmed, knowing that this particular opponent meant style was part of the competition.

When asked what to expect for Cowboy at this monumental event, DALLA said his focus is on establishing a strong presence, "I want to keep things very refined but still have that “wow” factor. Contemporary but with a punch. Over the years of working with Cowboy we’ve definitely created a signature persona for him. This time we plan to stick to our roots, just with a more elegant tone.”

When it comes to dressing athletes, DALLA believes that a personal brand should be established through one’s style, “It’s important to optimize every moment in front of the media. When an athlete takes the time to curate their personal image, the payoff can be substantial. Who doesn’t want to work with someone who has both the skill and presence needed to stand out in this industry?"

The UFC 246 press conference will occur this Wednesday January 15th, 2020 at 5:00pm PST. The fight will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday January 18th, 2020.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Contact: Mackenzie Smith for DALLA Phone: 1 (647) 642-3632 Email: mackenzie@houseofdalla.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.