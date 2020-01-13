Global Robotic Process Automation Market : Analysis of Top Ten Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Process Automation: Market Overview and Top Ten Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is focused on ten companies in the RPA market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions in recent times.



The scope also includes an analysis of the RPA market based on type, process, operation, industry and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level for these segments. The RPA market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Estimated values used are based on total revenues of the tools and service providers. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.



This report covers analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projection from 2019 to 2024. Estimated values are based on the total revenues of the RPA tools and service providers.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the top ten robotic process automation companies and detailed description of their main business segments, products, financial performance, and developments & strategies

Analyses of robotic process automation market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information on types of robotic process automation tasks and identification of their capabilities with the greatest commercial potential

Analysis of the drivers and constraints that will shape the market

Coverage of segmental and regional performance, technology advancements, and awards & recognition of these top ten companies

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

What is RPA?

Need for RPA

RPA Checklist

Technology

Scalability

Security

Total Cost of Ownership

Ease of Use

Vendor Experience

Maintenance and Support

Quick Deployment

RPA Applications for Industries

RPA Lifecycle

Analysis and Planning

RPA software/Bot Development

Testing

Support and Maintenance

RPA Market: Benefits

Perform High-Volume, Complex Repetitive Tasks and Emulate Human Actions

Ease of System Integration

Timely Report Generation and Validation

Easier Data Extraction and Migration

RPA Market: Limitations

Inability to Read and Execute Unstructured or Non-electronic Tasks

It is not a Cognitive Solution for Business

RPA Market: Opportunities

Improved Business Results with Better Customer Experiences

Cognitive RPA is the Next Big Thing

Spending Over RPA Platforms

Chapter 4 Company Landscape

Industry Overview

Top Companies in RPA

Market Share Analysis

Top 10 Companies

Robotic Process Automation: Top Five Market Players

UiPath

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

NICE

Pegasystems

Key Companies and Partners

Pricing

Usability

Strategy Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Blue Prism

Edgeverve Systems Ltd.

Helpsystems

Kofax Inc.

Nice Robotic Automation

NTT Advanced Technology Corp.

Openconnect Systems Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

Uipath Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8zxdv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.