Global Robotic Process Automation Market : Analysis of Top Ten Companies
Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 -- The "Robotic Process Automation: Market Overview and Top Ten Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is focused on ten companies in the RPA market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions in recent times.
The scope also includes an analysis of the RPA market based on type, process, operation, industry and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level for these segments. The RPA market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Estimated values used are based on total revenues of the tools and service providers. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.
This report covers analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projection from 2019 to 2024. Estimated values are based on the total revenues of the RPA tools and service providers.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the top ten robotic process automation companies and detailed description of their main business segments, products, financial performance, and developments & strategies
- Analyses of robotic process automation market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information on types of robotic process automation tasks and identification of their capabilities with the greatest commercial potential
- Analysis of the drivers and constraints that will shape the market
- Coverage of segmental and regional performance, technology advancements, and awards & recognition of these top ten companies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- What is RPA?
- Need for RPA
- RPA Checklist
- Technology
- Scalability
- Security
- Total Cost of Ownership
- Ease of Use
- Vendor Experience
- Maintenance and Support
- Quick Deployment
- RPA Applications for Industries
- RPA Lifecycle
- Analysis and Planning
- RPA software/Bot Development
- Testing
- Support and Maintenance
- RPA Market: Benefits
- Perform High-Volume, Complex Repetitive Tasks and Emulate Human Actions
- Ease of System Integration
- Timely Report Generation and Validation
- Easier Data Extraction and Migration
- RPA Market: Limitations
- Inability to Read and Execute Unstructured or Non-electronic Tasks
- It is not a Cognitive Solution for Business
- RPA Market: Opportunities
- Improved Business Results with Better Customer Experiences
- Cognitive RPA is the Next Big Thing
- Spending Over RPA Platforms
Chapter 4 Company Landscape
- Industry Overview
- Top Companies in RPA
- Market Share Analysis
- Top 10 Companies
- Robotic Process Automation: Top Five Market Players
- UiPath
- Automation Anywhere
- Blue Prism
- NICE
- Pegasystems
- Key Companies and Partners
- Pricing
- Usability
- Strategy Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
- Automation Anywhere Inc.
- Blue Prism
- Edgeverve Systems Ltd.
- Helpsystems
- Kofax Inc.
- Nice Robotic Automation
- NTT Advanced Technology Corp.
- Openconnect Systems Inc.
- Pegasystems Inc.
- Uipath Inc.
