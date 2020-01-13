Flatbread Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Top Players KRONOS, California Lavash, Conagra Brands

Flatbread market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 145,180.9 Mn by 2027.

PUNE, INDIA, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flatbread market accounted to US$ 81,796.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 145,180.9 Mn by 2027.

Growing demand for convenience food products is projected to escalate the flatbread market at a CAGR of 6.6%

Latest market study on "Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Tortilla, Naan, Pita, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Bakeries, Convenience Store, Others)". The global flatbread market is accounted to US$ 81,796.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 145,180.9 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

FREE| Get Sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007763/

Under the product segment, tortilla segment accounted for the largest share in the global flatbread market in 2018. Tortilla is a soft, thin, and flat unleavened round bread. It is typically made from wheat and corn flours. The commercially available tortillas come in 6, 8, 10, and 12 inch sizes. Tortillas can be eaten plain or used as food wraps. They are commonly used in Spanish and Mexican dishes such as fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, tostadas, burritos, and Tex-Mex cuisines. Tortillas are considered a healthy flatbread options. They have replaced white sandwich breads in many parts of the world as they are considered more wholesome. The versatile application of tortillas as wraps in the food and beverage industry has resulted in a significant demand for tortillas from the HORECA sector. The availability of factory produced tortillas with homemade or traditional taste at reasonably low cost is expected to drive the growth of the global tortilla market.

A flatbread is a bread made with water, flour, and salt, and then thoroughly rolled into flattened dough. Traditionally, flatbread is an unleavened bread that is made without yeast. Flatbread products made from whole grain have high amounts of fiber, an essential nutrient that can help prevent obesity and also help reduce the risk of constipation, diabetes, heart disease, and high cholesterol. Flatbreads are the oldest form of bread products and are mainly consumed in North Africa, Southern Europe, the Middle-East, Indian subcontinent, Turkey, and Central America. Many different types of flatbreads, such as tortilla, naan, pita, Lebanese khubz, Greek pita, Turkish pide, among others, are consumed globally. Growing demand for convenience food products is expected to drive the market for flatbread in the up-coming years.

The market for global flatbread is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global flatbread market include American Flatbread Company Inc., California Lavash, Conagra Brands, Inc., Evron foods Ltd, GRUMA, S.A.B. DE C.V., Klosterman Baking Company, Kontos Foods, Inc., Kronos, Signature Flatbreads Ltd, Stonefire, and among others.

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007763/

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Flatbread Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Flatbread Market - By Distribution Channel

1.3.3 Global Flatbread Market - By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Flatbread Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SAM PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Flatbread Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Convenience Food Products

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Healthy Flatbread Products

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Shelf Life of Flatbread

5.3 Key Market Opportunities:

5.3.1 Introduction of Organic, Non-GMO, and Gluten-Free Flatbread Products

5.4 Key Future Trends:

5.4.1 Emergence of New Ingredients for Flatbread Production

5.5 Impact Analysis

Continue…

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.