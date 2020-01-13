Press release following the meeting between President Charles Michel and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt

On 12 January, Charles Michel, President of the European Council met with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, President of Egypt, in Cairo.

The crisis in Libya was at the core of their discussion. President Michel reiterated that a political process is the only way forward and the Libyans should be at the heart of defining their future. Both expressed support for the Berlin process and UN initiatives which are key to reaching a political solution. On Iran, the President of the European Council expressed his great concern and repeated the call for maximum restraint.

The two presidents also had a fruitful exchange on the current status of bilateral relations and shared the objective of sustainable stability and socio-economic development. The EU recognises Egypt’s efforts in managing migration flows and hosting refugees in the country. President Michel raised the situation regarding fundamental freedoms and human rights in Egypt. The EU understands the complex situation as regards threats and security challenges, but recalls the importance of respect for universal rights.

The presidents agreed to further strengthen the EU- Egypt partnership.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.