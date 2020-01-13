Coger Law Firm LLC Provides Subscription Legal Services for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Karin Coger Founder of The Coger Law Firm LLC

Karin Coger founder of The Coger Law Firm LLC often referred to as The Entrepreneurs Virtual Law Firm provides Subscription Legal Services

what makes our firm different and unique is the way we bill our clients. We do not believe the traditional law firm form of billing by the hour.” — Karin Coger founder of The Coger Law Firm LLC

MARLTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karin Coger founder of The Coger Law Firm LLC often referred to as The Entrepreneurs VirtualLaw Firm provides Subscription Legal Services, specially designed to represent entrepreneurs, businesses, creatives, e-commerce and Amazon sellers. The Coger Law Firm also provides solutions that include both flat fee , project-based services as well as monthly subscriptions that are specifically tailored for each business.According to Karin Coger, what makes our firm different and unique is the way we bill our clients. We do not believe the traditional law firm form of billing by the hour. Instead, all of our services are offered on either on a flat fee basis or a monthly subscription service. What does that mean? You will never be surprised when you see your invoice. All of your services and fees will be discussed prior to making a payment. We do not nickel and dime you for every little cost. You will pay either one cost per service or you will pay on a monthly basis and you will know what your fees consist of ahead of time. We were not charging you for emails, postage, telephone calls, faxes, etc. All of this is included in your fees. In addition, some clients may just need one service at a time . Maybe they need to file a trademark or a copyright? Maybe they need a contract reviewed? The Coger Law Firm is there for you. You can purchase these one-off services without being worried about being nickeled and dimed for every fraction of a minute of our time.Karin Y. Coger has been an ardent litigator for over sixteen years. She has appeared in the New Jersey State Courts and the US District Court, District of New Jersey. Karin has significant trial experience and has tried many cases to verdict involving various personal injury claims, automobile accidents and criminal matters. Karin is also certified as an Arbitrator for the State of New Jersey in the area of civil law.Prior to founding The Entrepreneur’s Virtual Law Firm, Karin worked as a trial attorney representing various insurance companies and big box business in arbitrations, settlement conferences, and trials. Karin started her legal career as a defense attorney for the State of New Jersey.Karin received her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media Arts from Hampton University where she graduated cum laude and from the school’s Honors College. She received her Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law.Karin has served on the school board for First Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School (First Philly) since 2007 and she currently holds the position of Vice-President of the Board. First Philly has students from kindergarten to twelfth grade. The school serves a diverse student body comprised of children from all over the city of Philadelphia, from all ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds. First Philly is a school for students whose families understand how important literacy is to achievement in all academic areas. It nurtures a love, respect and appreciation for reading so that children are able to achieve.‍Karin is not only a lawyer she is an entrepreneur who always wanted to make a mark on the world by combining her love of business and intellectual property law. Her business aspirations steered her towards selling on eBay and eventually on Amazon, the leader in E-commerce. It seems like Amazon has its own laws in and of themselves. Amazon is known for its outstanding customer experience. Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos had/has a brand promise: the become the “Earth’s most customer-centric company.”With Amazon’s main focus being on the customer experience, she realized that someone had to look out for the Amazon seller!With that in mind, she decided that her law firm that focuses on the business person, the entrepreneur, and creatives who need legal assistance.Karin Coger is also a sought after speaker, Karin spoke last September at the Instapreneur Rapid Retail Mastermind event, where the experts of selling and commercializing ideas came to DC to help foster creativity, spurn innovation and help American Inventors realize their dreams.Karin plans to offer a new online service beginning in February that will totally revolutionize the process by which clients will interact and work with the Coger Law Firm regarding Trademarks and Copyrights. The firm will announce the details this coming month.For more information regarding Karin and The Coger Law Firm, LLCgo to info@thecogerlawfirm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.