Top CFO Search Firms Named for 2020

Executive Search Firms That Specialize in Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Searches in the United States

UNITED STATES, January 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the 3rd year in a row, TopSearchFirms.com has named the " Top CFO Search Firms " in the nation. Ranked executive search firms specialize in filling positions with salaries of at least $100,000 and in Chief Financial Officer searches.Finding experienced CFO's is more important than ever. According to a 2020 study by Hunt Scanlon Media, "Private Equity experienced Chief financial officers continue to be in high demand. Finding them is keeping many of the nation’s top recruitment operations busier than ever."Some familiar names made the 2020 list, including two of the word's largest executive search firms; HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES and KORN FERRY - winning the distinction of "Top Picks for Companies with Revenue in Excess of $3 Billion".Korn FerryKorn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people. Website www.kornferry.com Less familiar names include CFO SEARCH, INC and COWEN PARTNERS - winning the distinction of "Top Picks for for Middle Market Companies with Revenue Between $50 Million and $3 Billion".Cowen Partners | Executive Search + ConsultingCowen Partners supports executive leaders in the pursuit of exceptional talent. Having seen every aspect of the hiring process as managers, business owners and executive leaders, we focus on delivering stand-out candidates for executive and leadership positions across the country. Website www.cowenpartners.com The list of "Top CFO Search Firms" is meant to be a resource for companies and HR leaders seeking to understand the complexities of the executive search/ recruiting industry. Our research offers prospective employers a comprehensive look at the top executive search firms by offering resources, opinions, and rankings as a guide to helping you choose the best firm to meet your executive search needs. We do not accept payment from executive search firms for inclusion on our lists, we do accept input and feedback from firms on the list. We do not accept advertising from industry partners, vendors, suppliers, and employers.The rankings noted on this site are deemed reliable, but cannot be guaranteed as some of the data is provided by firms ranked on the list, and such data, especially in the case of privately held companies, cannot be exhaustively verified.



