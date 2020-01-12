Issued by NCRI

Iran Protests - No. 4 - Students stage protests in Tehran, Isfahan

PARIS, FRANCE, January 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the state of full alert and the stationing of the repressive forces in across the country, this afternoon, university students and large groups of people in Tehran and other cities have resumed their demonstrations.

A few hours ago, students at Melli (National) University in Tehran staged a demonstration, chanting, “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei),” “Cannon, tanks, teargas, are no longer effective,” “Fear us, we are all together.”

Students at Sharif Industrial and Allameh universities also staged protests for the second day running. They were chanting, “I will kill whoever killed my brother.”

Simultaneously, students at Isfahan’s Industrial University staged a protest, chanting, “IRGC commits crimes, leader supports it,” “Students are aware, despise Seyed Ali (Khamenei),” “Used God at a ladder, brought people misery,” “Our enemy is right here, they lie saying it’s America.”

January 12, 2020

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)

