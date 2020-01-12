Police officer stabbed in Bocoio

Lobito, ANGOLA, January 12 - After been stabbed last Friday in the Municipality of Bocoio, centre-west Benguela Province, during a road operation, police officer Francisco Cavondola was announced dead, ANGOP has learned.,

In a statement, the Provincial Police Command reported that agent Francisco Cavondola was killed, with blows of a cutlass in the face, when his patrol unit sought to dominate an individual, who, wielding a cutlass, rampantly threatened and attacked people on the street.

After attacking Francisco Cavondola, who was the first deputy police chief in Bocoio, the suspect seized the victim's pistol and fired 12 shots. In reaction, he was fatally shot by police officers.

Before being shot down, the individual would also have attacked, with the same sharp object, the 32-year-old citizen Xavier Dala Cobume, being treated for serious injuries in the emergency room of Bocoio Municipal Hospital.

The Provincial Police Commandment regrets the death on duty of the agent and called for calm to the population, while the corporation adopts the necessary procedures.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.