Issued by NCRI

Iran: Anti-regime protests in several Iranian cities

Iran: Anti-regime protests in several Iranian cities - Tearing photos of Khamenei & Soleiman

Iran: Anti-regime protests in several Iranian cities - Tearing photos of Khamenei & Soleiman

In Tehran, the protesters near Hafez Bridge, were chanting, “Death to the oppressor, whether the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei).”

In Isfahan, people staged protests at the historic Siyo-Sepol Bridge and other parts of the city, chanting, “Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, resign, resign”
— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, January 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simultaneous with Tehran, demonstrations in protest against the downing of the Ukrainian commercial airliner by the IRGC have spread to other cities, including Isfahan, Mashhad, Shiraz, Sanandaj, Babol and Lahijan (northern Iran).

In Tehran, the protesters near Hafez Bridge were chanting, “Death to the oppressor, whether the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei).”

In Isfahan, people staged protests at the historic Siyo-Sepol Bridge and other parts of the city, chanting, “Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, resign, resign,” “IRGC commits crimes, leader supports,” “They killed our elite, replaced them with mullahs,” “The nation has not seen so many crimes,” “I will kill whoever killed my brother,” “Khamenei beware, we are the people and not thugs,” and “Dictator and IRGC, you are our DAESH (ISIS).”

The suppressive forces fired bird shots, teargas to disperse the crowd.

At Bu-Ali University campus in Hamedan, the students were chanting, “Incompetent IRGC, shame on you.” In Shiraz’ Ma’ali-abad district, people have staged a protest as have the students at Nushirvan University in Bobol, chanting anti-regime slogans.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 11, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 650119848
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Iran: Anti-regime protests in several Iranian cities - Tearing photos of Khamenei & Soleiman

Distribution channels: Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, Law, Military Industry, Politics, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 650119848
Share This Story
Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise
95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Anti-regime protests in several Iranian cities
Chanting “death to the principle of the velayat-e faqih. Demonstrators demand overthrow of religious fascism ruling Iran
The reluctant confession of IRGC’s Aerospace Force commander, continuation of the regime's lies and deception
View All Stories From This Author