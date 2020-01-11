Issued by NCRI

Chanting “death to the principle of the velayat-e faqih. Demonstrators demand overthrow of religious fascism ruling Iran

Tehran - Hafez Bridge, January 11, 2020: Demonstrators chant: "Death to the oppressor, whether the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei)"

Simultaneously, a large number of students at Sharif Industrial University staged a protest, chanting, “Death to Khamenei”
A Large number of people have joined the demonstration by the students at Amir Kabir University, which has spilled over surrounding streets. Thousands of people gathered in Hafez Street and areas around it, chanting, "Death to the oppressor, whether the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei)," “Death to the dictator,” “Death to liars,” “Have no fear, we are all together,” Death to this murderous regime,” “Don’t call us seditionist, you are the sedition, you the oppressor,” “Death to this theocracy, for crimes in all these years,” “We did not give our lives to compromise and praise the murderous leader,” “Shame, shame to Khamenei,” “1,500 killed in November,” and “Soleimani is a murder, his leader is also a murderer.”

The suppressive forces attacked the protesters and fired teargas. They shut down the gates of the University, locking in those still inside the campus. Female students confronted the anti-riot units and calling them scoundrels. The protesters also tore down a picture of Soleimani.

Simultaneously, a large number of students at Sharif Industrial University staged a protest, chanting, “Death to Khamenei,” “Khamenei is a murderer, his rule in null and void,” “Death to the principle of religious rule,” “Reformer, hardliner, the game is now over,” “Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, resign, resign,” “IRGC commits crimes, leader supports it,” “Our enemy is right here, they lie when they say it’s America,” “I will kill whoever killed my brother,” “Khamenei shame on you, leave the country alone,” “Shame, shame to Khamenei”. The terrified security forces shut down the gates of the University to prevent the students from taking to the street, where people could join them.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), hailed the arisen students and people in Tehran and urged all Iranians, especially the youth, to express support and solidarity with the protesters. She called on the international community to prosecute and punish those responsible. The main culprits, Mrs. Rajavi said, are Ali Khamenei, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Hassan Rouhani and IRGC commanders.

Tehran - Iran: 11 Jan 2020 - Demonstrators chant: "Death to the oppressor, whether the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei)"

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

