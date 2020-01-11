Issued by NCRI

Iran: Demonstration by people, university students in Tehran with chants of "death to the dictator"

“Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, resign, resign”

Hail to the arisen students and people in Tehran, I urge all Iranians, to express support and solidarity with the families of the victims of this horrific crime by the mullahs”
— Maryam Rajavi

PARIS, FRANCE, January 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This afternoon, large groups of people and students at Tehran, Sharif Industrial, Amir Kabir, and Allameh universities staged demonstrations to protest against the downing of the Ukrainian airliner by the IRGC.

They chanted, “death to the dictator,” “Death to this murderous regime,” “Don’t call us seditionist, you are the sedition, you the oppressor,” “Death to this theocracy, for crimes in all these years,” “We did not give our lives to compromise and praise the murderous leader,” “Khamenei shame on you, leave the country alone,” “IRGC shame on you, leave the country alone,” “Have no fear, we are all together,” “I will kill whoever killed my brother,” and “1,500 killed in November.”

By chanting, “Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, resign, resign,” the protesters called for the overthrow of Khamenei’s regime. The suppressive forces attacked the protesters and tried to disperse them by firing teargas.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), hailed the arisen students and people in Tehran and urged all Iranians, especially the youth, to express support and solidarity with the families of the victims of this horrific crime by the mullahs. She called on the international community to prosecute and punish those responsible. The main culprits, Mrs. Rajavi said, are Ali Khamenei, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Hassan Rouhani and IRGC commanders.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 11, 2020

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

