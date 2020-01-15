Florida State Parks Foundation Grant will boost children’s education programs at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

A waterside building has been converted and equipped with desks, microscopes and other equipment for visiting school groups.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida State Parks Foundation announced today that a $10,000 grant has enabled a classroom to be created at Pennekamp State Park for children’s education programs.A waterside building has been converted and equipped with desks, microscopes and other equipment for visiting school groups. The grant was made as part of the Foundation’s LIFE program – Learning in Florida’s Environment.The equipment will also be used in outreach events outside the park and a number have already been scheduled for the first few months of 2020.“This grant has been a tremendous help already and we’re looking forward to putting these items to great use”, said Lindsey Crews, Park Services Specialist at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.Julia Gill Woodward, Florida State Parks Foundation CEO, said “We are delighted to have been able to support this effort. It is important for children to learn about science and the environment in real-life locations,” she said, “and we need to encourage them to visit our award-winning state parks as, hopefully, they will become champions for them.”The Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy.The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.



