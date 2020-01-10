FSIS Recall Release 002-2020 - MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS
CULINARY INTERNATIONAL, LLC RECALLS CHICKEN BURRITO PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS
|WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2020 – Culinary International, LLC, a Vernon, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 626 pounds of egg burrito products labeled as chicken burrito products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain eggs, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label.
The frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) chicken burrito items were produced on Sept. 10, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
The problem was discovered after FSIS and the firm received consumer complaints reporting that the cilantro lime chicken burritos were actually egg burritos.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Hare, Sr. Director of Communications at Conagra Brands, at (312) 549-5355. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Consumer Care at (888) 849-6243.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
