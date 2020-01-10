CIO Leadership: Upcoming HMG Strategy Summit to Spotlight Enterprise 2025: How CIOs Must Lead, Reimagine and Reinvent to Execute World-Class Business Strategies

Top technology executives speaking at the Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include Snehal Antani, CTO, U.S. Department of Defense; Shoukat Ali Bhamani, VP, CIO and CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas; Angelic Gibson, CIO, AvidXchange; Marc Hamer, SVP and CIO/CDO, private equity; Joe Topinka, CIO, SnapAV; and Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Novant Health

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companies today face a rate of change and disruption that is unmatched in our history. To compete in this rapidly shifting environment, companies must reimagine, reinvent and nimbly execute pioneering strategies for success. CIOs are uniquely positioned to lead their organizations in tackling these challenges head-on by uncovering fresh sources of technology-driven innovation, encouraging cultural transformation and ultimately, driving winning business outcomes.



These topics and more will form the foundation of the 2020 Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit, produced by HMG Strategy and taking place on February 6, 2020, at The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte.

“In today’s climate of breakneck transformation, only the agile will survive,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “The CIOs of the future must serve as the vanguard of their organizations, modeling the innovative mindset, creative problem-solving and bold leadership that we all must possess to succeed.”

The Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Imagine, Reinvent Tech Talk from Snehal Antani, CTO of the U.S. Department of Defense. Other noteworthy sessions will include:

An executive briefing from Zoom

A panel of industry thought leaders who will share use cases on how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and the Internet of Things are empowering businesses to capitalize on market trends and gain an edge on the competition

A team of security trailblazers who will examine the challenges of securing the enterprise in these times of extraordinary and escalating risk—and share advanced, real-world mitigation and threat protection approaches that are working for companies today

A group of distinguished search executives who will offer advice for CIOs seeking to develop their brand and ascend into the top tier of industry leaders, magnets for talent and desirable candidates for board roles

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk from Nutanix

A panel of sitting technology board members and top executives who will share their personal experiences and insights into what it takes to become boardroom-ready, how to secure a coveted board seat and what skills are needed to be effective in the role

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk from RingCentral

A Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk with Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Novant Health

A team of industry frontrunners who will address the leadership skills needed to foster a culture of innovation and how to successfully lead, reimagine and reinvent business strategies in a time of unprecedented disruption

Presenting Partners at the Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be Nutanix, RingCentral and Zoom. The Platinum Partner will be Sonatype. Gold Partners will include AutonomIQ, Fortinet and Info-Tech Research Group. The Supporting Partner will be Delphix, and the Preferred Research Partner will be Info-Tech Research Group. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia. Association Partners will be the SIM Charlotte Region Chapter, the Charlotte Area Technology Collaborative (CATC) and The North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA).

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy's 2020 Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit Join the top CIOs and technology executives in the Greater Charlotte area as they explore the fresh mindset and courageous leadership that's needed to drive innovation and business transformation in these highly disruptive times.



